FanCode Raises $50 Million From Dream Sports, Targets 100 Million Sports Fans By July 2022

The FanCode platform, which was launched by the popular brand Dream11, at the beginning of 2019 has now raised USD 50 million from its parent company Dream Sports. The money was raised to scale the business of the FanCode platform with an aim to reach a user base of 100 million sports fans. The FanCode platform curates a variety of sports while providing notable features like live streaming with interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and interactive live scores with multimedia commentary.

The Fancode platform has live-streamed around 30,000 hours of content related to various sporting events around the world. As of Friday, the platform had managed to acquire a user base of 20 million sports fans while also streaming European cricket leagues on FanCode ECS T10 coverage. According to previous IPL news, the FanCode shop was launched in August 2020 ahead of the IPL 2020 season to provide an authentic and affordable range of fan gear from leading sports brands. For the IPL 2021 season, FanCode Shop had also introduced new apparel lines for fans working from home.

Dream Sports CEO & co-founder speaks about FanCode

CEO & Co-Founder of Dream Sports, Harsh Jain, while speaking on the influence of FanCode in user experience said that FanCode is transforming the way sports is consumed online by focusing on long-tail sporting events along with personalization of content, commerce and sports statistics across all sports. He further added that they were happy to support FanCode’s effort in scaling up the business and making sports more accessible to over 800 million fans in India. FanCode was founded in 2019 by former industry veterans, Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan.

Co-founders speak on the investment by Dream11 parent company

Speaking on the future plans of the platform, co-founder Yannick Colaco said since their launch in 2019, FanCode has aimed at providing a unique, seamless and personalised digital sports experience to every Indian fan. He added that the funding from Dream Sports will help them enhance their existing services and invest in further innovation in the sports tech domain as they aim to scale up to a goal of growing to a user base of 100 million sports fans by July next year. Co-founder Prasanna Krishnan also said that the investment from Dream Sports is a testament to the growth and potential of FanCode, and they look forward to scaling their business, continuing to create unique digital fan experiences, forging more strategic partnerships and onboard the best talent.

FanCode Shop to provide IPL merchandise as per official IPL news

Currently, the FanCode Shop offers a wide range of IPL 2021 merchandise across IPL teams that include apparel - official match jerseys, t-shirts, polo t-shirts, joggers, caps; accessories - bags, mobile covers, wireless chargers, cups, coasters, keychains, wristbands, and much more. The FanCode Shop also offers a ‘Work-From-Home’ apparel category launched with vests and shorts. A new apparel range has also been launched for younger IPL fans which include trendy t-shirts. Sports fans can explore and buy official merchandise of their favourite IPL teams on FanCode Shop on their website.

Image Source: Twitter/FanCode/Dream Sports