FanCode Spanish Championship Day T10 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

La Manga Torrevieja will battle it out against Minhaj CC in the upcoming match of the FanCode Spanish Championship Day T10 on Sunday, February 28. The match will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the LMT vs MIN live streaming info, the LMT vs MIN squads, how to watch Spanish Championship Day T10 live and where to catch the LMT vs MIN live scores.

FanCode Spanish Championship Day T10 live: LMT vs MIN match preview

This is a cracking contest between two competitive teams. La Manga Torrevieja were crowned the 2020 East Coast and Central League T20 champions, while Minhaj are Spain's ECL20 qualifiers. The winner of this contest will get the chance to represent Cricket Espana at ECL21 this May and June in Spain.

Coming to the teams, both sides have quality on paper, with La Manga Torrevieja having services of international players such as Adam Alger, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, and Tom Vine. Minhaj meanwhile have quality players in their ranks but will be without the services of key players Asjad Butt and Awais Ahmed, as the hard-hitting top-order duo was not registered for the club last year.

FanCode Spanish Championship Day T10: LMT vs MIN squads

LMT: Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

MIN: Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

FanCode Spanish Championship Day T10: Pitch report and weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted sunny condition during the match with no chances of rain as the match progresses. With the threat of rain looming over the match, it will be interesting to see how much overs both teams will get to play. The temperatures are likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

FanCode Spanish Championship Day T10: LMT vs MIN live streaming and LMT vs MIN live scores

The Spanish Championship Day T10 live match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the LMT vs MIN live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For LMT vs MIN live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Fancode

