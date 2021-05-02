Last Updated:

Fans Bat For David Warner's Inclusion In SRH's Playing XI After Being Sacked As Captain

Fans have batted for David Warner's inclusion as a batsman in SRH's playing XI after being sacked from captaincy by the franchise on Saturday

Image Courtesy: DavidWarner31/Insta

David Warner has been sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the remainder of IPL 2021 and Kane Williamson has been appointed as his successor. Williamson had led SRH to the finals in the 2018 edition where they went down to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. 'Davey' had missed the tournament as he was handed a 12-month ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier that year.

The move of removing Warner from captaincy comes after the Orange Army finds itself languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just a solitary win and five losses from their six games and two points in their tally. Meanwhile, the passionate fans have come forward and expressed disappointment with the Aussie star's sudden and unexpected sacking as SRH's skipper and went on to say that he should be included in Hyderabad's playing XI as a batsman instead of warming the bench.

Here are a few of the reactions:

David Warner's contributions to SRH as captain & batsman

'The Bull' is arguably the best batsman in the history of the marquee tournament. He has won the Orange Cap thrice for being the leading run-scorer in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions where he had amassed (562, 641 & 692 runs respectively). 

Meanwhile, the southpaw has also made a tremendous impact as the captain of the franchise. Under his leadership, SRH have succeeded in making it to the playoffs since the 2016 edition on a regular basis. They won their first and only title in 2016 and followed it up with two fourth-place finishes (2017 and 2019), and a third-place finish (2020).

Coming back to the ongoing IPL 2021, the 2016 champions will be looking to rise from the bottom as soon as possible by registering some wins under their belt in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH will next be seen in action against the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

