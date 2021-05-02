Fans Bat For David Warner's Inclusion In SRH's Playing XI After Being Sacked As Captain

David Warner has been sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the remainder of IPL 2021 and Kane Williamson has been appointed as his successor. Williamson had led SRH to the finals in the 2018 edition where they went down to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. 'Davey' had missed the tournament as he was handed a 12-month ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier that year.

The move of removing Warner from captaincy comes after the Orange Army finds itself languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just a solitary win and five losses from their six games and two points in their tally. Meanwhile, the passionate fans have come forward and expressed disappointment with the Aussie star's sudden and unexpected sacking as SRH's skipper and went on to say that he should be included in Hyderabad's playing XI as a batsman instead of warming the bench.

Here are a few of the reactions:

David Warner joined SRH in 2014



2014 - 528 runs (4th most runs in the tournament)

2015 - 562 runs (orange cap)

2016 - 848 runs (2nd most)

2017 - 641 runs (orange cap)

2019 - 692 runs in 12 inn. (orange cap)

2020 - 548 runs (3rd most runs)



3 Orange Caps with 140+ SR ðŸ¥ºðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/K34EgTEJxj — A (@19_cric) May 1, 2021

Srh Management to David Warner ðŸ¤¡ pic.twitter.com/KDFyxXzp40 — Prakathi Wears Mask ðŸ˜· (@galwithnochill) May 1, 2021

If #DavidWarner doesn't play today as a batsman then it would be very unfair on him. Many great batsmen have not performed in #IPL2021 so far but that doesn't mean you can drop them



There are some players who are match-winners & Warner is one of the key players of #SRH #RRvSRH — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) May 2, 2021

SRH has qualified for Playoffs in all seasons since 2015.



Won the trophy in 2016 ðŸ†



Should not have sacked warner just on the basis of a Few games.



Poor Decision imo âœï¸#DavidWarner #SRH #OrangeArmy #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/Ptq0asTUbn — á´á´ÊœÉªá´›ðŸ’ðŸ“ (@MohitRohitian) May 1, 2021

David Warner's contributions to SRH as captain & batsman

'The Bull' is arguably the best batsman in the history of the marquee tournament. He has won the Orange Cap thrice for being the leading run-scorer in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions where he had amassed (562, 641 & 692 runs respectively).

Meanwhile, the southpaw has also made a tremendous impact as the captain of the franchise. Under his leadership, SRH have succeeded in making it to the playoffs since the 2016 edition on a regular basis. They won their first and only title in 2016 and followed it up with two fourth-place finishes (2017 and 2019), and a third-place finish (2020).

Coming back to the ongoing IPL 2021, the 2016 champions will be looking to rise from the bottom as soon as possible by registering some wins under their belt in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH will next be seen in action against the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.