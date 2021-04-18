'Remember The Name, Bring Back Kane': Williamson's Inclusion Top Of SRH Fans' IPL Agenda

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a dramatic batting collapse yet again when they had a run chase under control during their IPL 2021 clash against the defending champions Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

By the virtue of their 13-run loss, SRH ended up suffering a third straight defeat in the ongoing season. After the 2016 champions found themselves at the wrong end once again, they faced the flak from fans on social media who also urged for star batsman Kane Williamson's inclusion in the Playing XI to strengthen their fragile middle-order.

Here are some of the reactions:

After loosing three consecutive match



Now #SRH fans to Warner - pic.twitter.com/n382bgcAdB — Nikhil Singh (@singh392401) April 18, 2021

#BringBackKane into playing11 @SunRisers that's it.

That's the only Job you have to do till the end of the season#srh #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/oW8omK7a5U — Rishi SRH DHFM (@RishiDHFM143) April 17, 2021

When will Kane Williamson don the SRH jersey in IPL 2021?

Ahead of their IPL 2021 clash against Mumbai, the former champions had posted a video of Kane Williamson where he can be seen trying to get back into the groove and rediscover his rhythm while sweating it out in the nets as well as having an intense training session. In the video, Kane has made it clear that his recovery is going really well and that he is hoping to be fit and ready within a week. At the same time, the New Zealand skipper has also said that he has kept a bit of balance between practice and rehab and the progression has been really good for the most part. Williamson, who had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their second IPL final in the 2018 edition added that he is being close to full fitness very soon.

Watch the video here:

SRH lose the plot despite a brisk start

Mumbai Indians posted a challenging total of 150/5 from their 20 overs on a difficult batting wicket at Chepauk after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored with 40 and was involved in a 55-run opening stand along with skipper Rohit Sharma (32). In the end, explosive middle-order batsman Kieron Pollard's (35*) pyrotechnics in the death overs propelled the five-time champions to a fighting total.

In reply, the Orange Army was cruising towards an easy win with captain Warner (36), and, Jonny Bairstow (43) added 67 runs for the first wicket before the latter's dismissal and once David Warner was run out courtesy of an outstanding piece of fielding from Hardik Pandya, Hyderabad suffered a dramatic collapse and it seemed to be all over for them when the scorecard read 104/5 in the 15th over.

However, middle-order batsman Vijay Shankar restored his team's hopes to a certain extent with an important 28 but, with the asking rate getting steeper and with no support from the other end, he was only waging a lone battle before his dismissal in the penultimate over. In the end, Trent Boult completed the proceedings by yorking tail-enders Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and, Khaleel Ahmed as the title-holders registered their second consecutive win with two balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL/Twitter)