Fans Become Nostalgic After Virat Kohli Posts Throwback Image With MS Dhoni; See Pic

Team India captain Virat Kohli has been much more active on social media in recent times ever since he has taken a break from cricket post the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been much more active on social media in recent times, ever since he has taken a break from cricket post the T20 World Cup 2021. Now, the 33-year old has posted various pictures and videos, both on-field and off-field images.

Kohli's latest post made several Indian fans nostalgic as he put up a throwback picture of himself with former captain MS Dhoni in the background.

Virat Kohli puts a throwback picture of himself and MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli took to his official Koo account to post a throwback picture in which he can be seen with MS Dhoni walking down the stairs. The duo shares a good friendship both the field and off the field, with Kohli always having great respect for Dhoni ever since he took the captaincy responsibilities from the legendary wicket-keeper batter.

Virat Kohli's throwback picture makes fans nostalgic

One netizen called both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni 'legends,' stating that they had no words to describe how great they were. In the image, fans can see Kohli embracing MS.

Meanwhile, one fan posted an image of how scenes will look on December 3rd. The social media user seems to be suggesting that Virat Kohli will score a century in second India vs New Zealand Test match, which is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 7.

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Virat Kohli likely to lead Team India in second IND vs NZ Test

The second India vs New Zealand Test match will take place from December 3 to 7 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli is likely to return as the captain of the side after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side made a valiant effort in the first Test, only to see it end as a draw. It was not just Kohli as several other star players, including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, were also rested. Hence, it remains to be seen which players would return to the side, and more importantly, which players would be dropped.

