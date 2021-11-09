Fans Bemused As Chahal & Siraj Returns To India's T20I Squad After Being Ignored For WC

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, Team India announced the squad for its upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday. As expected, Rohit Sharma will lead the side after Virat Kohli had made it clear that the marquee tournament would be the last time he would captain the national side.

With several players having been rested including the likes of Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, several new faces found their names mentioned in the squad. Along with the new names, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj also found their place in the T20I squad once again after they were dropped for the World Cup. Twitterati was left bemused after the BCCI decided to select the pair once again, having dropped them previously.

Netizens react to Team India's squad as Chahal and Siraj are included

One netizen voiced out their frustration at the T20 World Cup squad after the BCCI selectors once again chose to opt for Yuzvendra Chahal, having dropped him for the marquee tournament. The user wrote that the BCCI selectors seem 'confused' as they first dropped their best spinner, only to include him back in the team for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. They also asked the selectors where is 'Varun Chakravarthy' as he is dropped immediately after the T20 World Cup.

Where is so called mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty? BCCI chief selector is so confused man before the world cup they dropped our best spinner Chahal & now again they come back with him.Same mistake they did with Ambati Rayadu that cost us the 2019 world cup. — MK 🇮🇳 (@IamManish1764) November 9, 2021

Another fan wrote that they were happy to see Chahal back in the T20I squad after being dropped earlier.

Yuzvendra Chahal Is Back Indian Squad For the T20 Series Against New Zealand

So Happy 🤗 — Himanshu (@Himanshu_382) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, another social media user stated that the likes of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj should be selected ahead of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar as that will help India build a 'team for the future.'

Avesh and Siraj should be playing ahead of Chahar and Bhuvi if they have any idea of building team for the future. — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) November 9, 2021

Another fan just stated that they hope Siraj does well in the upcoming series after he was picked once again in the T20I format.

Hope Siraj does well in the upcoming series ..only reason to watch this series tbh — Simar|| bcci hate account (@Am_essss) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions to India's squad for New Zealand T20s can be seen below.

T20 squad is delightful:

Rohit(Captain), KL Rahul (V-C), Gaikwad,Iyer, Suryakumar , Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan , Venkatesh Iyer, Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Siraj.#INDvsNZ — ADIL ICT¹⁹⁹⁹ (@AdilMuzaffar3) November 9, 2021

Siraj Bhaiyya Back To Team...😘🥺 — HETTIE 💥 (@hetmyer_v) November 9, 2021

Yuzi and Siraj's achievements & success so personal to me 🤍😩 — 𝐬.🌙 (@coffeexbooksxx) November 9, 2021

Need this bowling attack in T20I series

Avesh

Siraj

Harshal

Yuzi

Axar — Starlord (@NotTheDarkBlade) November 9, 2021

India squad for New Zealand T20s

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj