Last Updated:

Fans Bemused As Chahal & Siraj Returns To India's T20I Squad After Being Ignored For WC

After a disappointing World Cup, Team India announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Team India

Image: PTI


After a disappointing World Cup campaign, Team India announced the squad for its upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday. As expected, Rohit Sharma will lead the side after Virat Kohli had made it clear that the marquee tournament would be the last time he would captain the national side.

With several players having been rested including the likes of Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, several new faces found their names mentioned in the squad. Along with the new names, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj also found their place in the T20I squad once again after they were dropped for the World Cup. Twitterati was left bemused after the BCCI decided to select the pair once again, having dropped them previously.

Netizens react to Team India's squad as Chahal and Siraj are included

One netizen voiced out their frustration at the T20 World Cup squad after the BCCI selectors once again chose to opt for Yuzvendra Chahal, having dropped him for the marquee tournament. The user wrote that the BCCI selectors seem 'confused' as they first dropped their best spinner, only to include him back in the team for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. They also asked the selectors where is 'Varun Chakravarthy' as he is dropped immediately after the T20 World Cup.

READ | Virat Kohli highlights 2 negatives & one positive from Team India's T20 World Cup campaign

Another fan wrote that they were happy to see Chahal back in the T20I squad after being dropped earlier.

Meanwhile, another social media user stated that the likes of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj should be selected ahead of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar as that will help India build a 'team for the future.'

Another fan just stated that they hope Siraj does well in the upcoming series after he was picked once again in the T20I format.

Meanwhile, several other reactions to India's squad for New Zealand T20s can be seen below.

India squad for New Zealand T20s

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

READ | 'Silly Excuse': Abhishek Singhvi counters Team India coach citing IPL behind T20 WC exit
READ | '8 Tests, 9 ODIs, 21 T20Is': Team India’s schedule till T20 World Cup 2022
READ | VVS Laxman identifies two 'critical' areas Team India need to improve before 2022 T20 WC
Tags: Team India, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com