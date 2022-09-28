Fans Bemused By Bangladesh Legends' Error-ridden Fielding Vs Sri Lanka In RSWS 2022; WATCH

Cricketing fans were left perplexed after they witnessed some error-ridden fielding by the Bangladesh Legends' team against the Sri Lanka Legends on September 27 during the afternoon game of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022. After a top edge was hit by Mahela Udawatte that went a short distance behind the Bangladesh wicket-keeper, the Sri Lanka Legends managed to run four runs instead of the one that most likely would have been conceded on most other occasions.

Fans left bemused after watching BL's fielding efforts

As seen in the videos below, the Sri Lankan Legends' duo of Mahela Udawatte and captain Tillakaratne Dilshan managed to run four runs of a shot that just went a short distance behind the Bangladeshi wicket-keeper. The first error that the Bangladesh Legends made was that they were slow to get to the ball in time, and when they got there, the fielder did not keep his presence of mind as he released the ball late.

Moreover, even when the fielder did release the ball it was way away from any teammate, resulting in the Sri Lankan Legends running an extra run to make it four runs off the same delivery. Following the incident, the Bangladesh Legends bowler can be seen expressing his unhappiness as the rest of the team just looked on.

This legends tournament in India is providing some great content



via @nibraz88cricket pic.twitter.com/gmigLGqFgp — That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) September 28, 2022

Oh they ran four 😃 TM Dilshan & Mahela Udawatte during the legends game vs Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/GQbcOilJ1n — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 28, 2022

As for the result of the match, the Sri Lankan Legends went on to win by 70 runs with Dilshan leading from the front. The 45-year-old smacked 51 runs off just 30 deliveries and also picked up three wickets to give the perfect performance for his side to help them get over the line.

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends squads

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (w), Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran, Mohammad Sharif (c), Alamgir Kabir, Mehrab Hossain, Nazmus Sadat, Khaled Mashud, Dolar Mahmud, Mamun Rashed

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Sanath Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Chamara Silva, Mahela Udawatte, Dhammika Prasad, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe