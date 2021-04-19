Fans Call Out Virender Sehwag For Double Standards As He Lauds Maxwell's Stellar Knock

Former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag came forward and lauded Glenn Maxwell for his power-packed batting performance during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Maxwell played an explosive knock of a 49-ball 78 that included nine boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 159.18. His superlative knock propelled RCB to a mammoth score of 204/4 from their 20 overs. It proved to be enough on a difficult Chepauk wicket as the two-time champions were restricted to 166/8 and by the virtue of this win, Bangalore registered their third straight win this season.

'Good to see Maxwell...': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Viru had posted a hilarious video and wrote that it was good to see the Australian power-hitter finally play to his potential in this IPL and then added that the 2015 World Cup winner has indeed made a statement to his previous team owners.

Good to see Maxwell finally play to his potential in this IPL.



Meanwhile Maxwell to his previous team owners.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/StBnPIZrMg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

While some of the fans really enjoyed his joke, there were many who called him out for double standards. Here are some of the reactions.

And a tight slap on your face as well.

Cheerleader to matchwinner ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜… — professor samuel oak (@prof_oak123) April 18, 2021

you called him cheerleader for the last season btw. Proper troll behaviour — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) April 18, 2021

Somebody called him Cheerleader last season hmm — Chakraborty T@m@l (@tamal0602) April 18, 2021

and to you too viru paaji... you two have a great history ðŸ¤­ðŸ¤­ — Kartikey Tomer (@kartikey_tomer) April 18, 2021

When Sehwag called Maxell a '10 Crore Cheerleader'

This happened back in November last year after the conclusion of IPL 2020. Sehwag on his social media analysis titled ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ had taken a hilarious dig at his ex-Punjab teammate Glenn Maxwell for his lacklustre outing in the season gone by.

While analysing last year's tournament on his official social media accounts, the 2011 World Cup winner described Glenn Maxwell as a “10 crore cheerleader” who just enjoyed a “highly-paid vacation” in the UAE. He said that Maxwell’s purchase proved costly for Punjab. According to him, the Australian all-rounder already had some quiet IPL seasons for the past few years, but he reached his personal worst in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament.

Watch the video here:

The 'Big Show' was released by the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings after underwhelming performances in the previous edition of the tournament and was roped in by the Bengaluru-based franchise for a staggering INR 14.25 crores.

While he could only manage to amass 108 runs from 13 matches last season at an average of 15.42 and a strike rate of 101.88, he has succeeded in making his bat do the talking beautifully and is on a roll this season as the Aussie middle-order batsman has already scored 176 runs from three games so far at an average of 58.66 and an impressive strike rate of 149.15.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL)