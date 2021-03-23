Last Updated:

Fans Disappointed With Hardik Pandya's Casual Approach After His Soft Dismissal

Fans expressed disappointment after star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's soft dismissal in the 1st ODI gainst England at Pune's MCA Stadium on Tuesday

Hardik Pandya

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is known for his exploits with the bat in the middle-order failed to make an impact during the first ODI between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Coming out to bat at number five after opener Shikhar Dhawan fell agonizingly short of his 18th ODI century (98), Pandya was expected to take the English bowlers to the cleaners in the slog and death overs. However, that was not to be as a loose shot ended his stay in the middle.

Fans disappointed with Hardik Pandya's casual approach

This happened in the 41st over of the first innings that was bowled by Hardik's English counterpart Ben Stokes. On the third delivery, Stokes had bowled a good length ball close to the off-stump as the Mumbai Indians cricketer looked to deceive the slip fielder and run it down to the third man but, an alert Jonny Bairstow showed a great presence of mind as he took a very good catch at first slip. Hardik Pandya walked back to the dressing room with just a single of nine deliveries to his name at a not-so-impressive strike rate of 11.11. 

The netizens were really annoyed with the middle-order batsman's soft dismissal. Here are some of the reactions.

Rahul, Krunal power India to 317/5

After Hardik Pandya's dismissal, the hosts had lost half their side for 205 in the 41st over and it seemed that England would stage a comeback into the contest but, it was not to be as the middle-order duo of Krunal Pandya (58*) and KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs. 

 

