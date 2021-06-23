Fan's Epic Happy-to-sad Reaction On Ajinkya Rahane's Dismissal In WTC Sparks Meme-fest

As India vs New Zealand Day 6 (Reserved Day) of the WTC Final is underway, the shift in the reaction of a fan when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed just after hitting a boundary off Trent Boult has left people on social media in splits. The reserved day allocated by the ICC was invoked by the match official for the WTC Final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. However, Team India did not get an ideal start as skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were sent to the pavilion within the first hour of the day 6 play.

Following that, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant carried forward Team India's innings and played some brilliant shots that filled energy among the crowd especially to the Indian fans. However, on the last ball of the 50th over, Ajinkya Rahne marched back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Trent Boult. The wicket of Team India's Test Vice-Captain came as a shocker for all the Indian fans as he was just coming into his groove. Rahane was judged caught behind when he tried to leg-glance Trent Boult when he was 15.

Fan's change in reaction video post-Rahane's dismissal goes viral on Twitter

As soon as Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed, the fan in the stand who was earlier celebrating went to shock and disappointment. The quick transition of a cricket fan from being happy to sad left the social media in splits as it caused a meme fest on the micro-blogging site. See how netizens reacted:

Indian Meme Guy pic.twitter.com/rCL6TWDBti — New Zealandennis (@DennisCricket_) June 23, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6

India set New Zealand a tricky 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final after scoring 170 in their second innings on the sixth and final day here on Wednesday. India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings. Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions. India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Chetehswar Pujara (15) and Rahane. Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson. New Zealand began their chase with somewhat of an advantage in the WTC Final.

(Image Credits: @LifeIsAnElation/Twitter/AP)