Fans Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Spotted Outside Oval Stadium Before IND Vs ENG 3rd ODI: Watch

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently on a holiday with his family in the United Kingdom. The wickekeeper batter was most recently seen at the Oval Stadium, where he had gone to support Team India for the first ODI against England on Tuesday. After the game, fans approached the World Cup-winning captain for pictures and signatures as he exited the stadium.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Dhoni could be seen leaving the stadium with two men protecting him from the swarm of people. The 41-year-old was seen walking a short distance while being surrounded by fans from all sides before getting into a car and departing the place. The video shows fans surrounding Dhoni's car for a glimpse of the Indian superstar. The post has garnered over 90,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared on Saturday morning.

Dhoni was also spotted watching Team India play the third T20I against England last week. He was also seen at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the second ODI on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Chennai Super Kings captain was one of the attendees of the live action between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at the Wimbledon 2022 quarter-finals. On July 7, the cricketer celebrated his 41st birthday in London with friends and family.

Meanwhile, several other high-profile guests were also seen watching the ongoing bilateral series between India and England this week. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina were amongst the former cricketers who were present during the second ODI between India and England at Lord's. Tendulkar and Ganguly were seen enjoying the match from the members' pavilion at Lord's.

England vs India

The ongoing ODI series is currently levelled 1-1, with India winning the first match and England emerging victorious in the second game. India won the first match by a huge margin of 10 wickets, while England beat the Men in Blue in the second ODI by 100 runs. The third and final match of the series is perfectly set for a thriller on Sunday with both sides looking to register a win in order to secure the trophy. The match will take place in Manchester on July 17.