Fans Gutted As India Suffer Dramatic Batting Collapse In Decider Despite Brisk Start

Team India failed to finish their innings on a strong note as they suffered a batting collapse at the backend of their innings in the series-deciding third ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

The hosts failed to capitalise on their start as well as impactful contributions from their middle-order as they were bundled out for 329 runs on the board even before the completion of their 50 overs as the English bowlers chipped in with important wickets at regular intervals.

The passionate fans were gutted as India suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the decider. Here are some of the reactions.

We scored 336 last match with our traditional approach and scored less amount of runs with extra aggressive approach aswell...So the only thing we are gaining is increasing the probability of constant battling collapses and end up scoring below par score READ | As others struggle overseas, India can alter that pattern: Chappell March 28, 2021

Over agressive battingðŸ˜Œ — Nishant ThakurðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Nishant38369063) March 28, 2021

All out within 50 overs — Sports News (@Cricketchalleng) March 28, 2021

60 runs short surely — Chahal TV (@TvChahal) March 28, 2021

BottledðŸ¤¦ — The monk who donated his Ferrari (@ReynMew) March 28, 2021

Shame that we couldn't bat full 50 overs. — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) March 28, 2021

400+ pitch scored 329 and bowled outðŸ˜‘ — VIJAYðŸ¾ðŸ¥‚ (@vijaydx26_vijay) March 28, 2021

India bowled out for 329

India were once again asked to bat first after the coin landed in favour of stand-in-captain Jos Buttler on Sunday afternoon. The hosts got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 103 runs before losing a couple more wickets after adding 14 runs before Pandya and Pant carried out the rescue act.

After Hardik's dismissal, his elder brother Krunal and lower middle-order batsman Shardul Thakur added 45 runs for the seventh-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal for a 21-ball 30 and while Krunal looked to accelerate the innings in the death overs, even he perished while trying to go for the big shot in the 48th over as he was caught by Jason Roy at point off Mark Wood.

It made things easier for the England bowlers as they cleaned up the tail-enders in exactly one over as India were bundled out for 329 in the penultimate over.

The current top-ranked ODI side need exactly 330 runs to seal the ODI series. The reigning ODI world champions would be hoping to salvage pride by winning this match and the series after losing the Test and T20Is that preceded the three One Day matches.