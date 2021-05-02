Fans Hail 'legends' MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma As They Have A Chat Post CSK-MI Clash

The cameras were constantly focusing on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2021 clash between arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Things were no different even after the match as the duo was clicked having a discussion and once it came to the notice of the fans, they could not hesitate from sharing their feelings after watching two of the most successful IPL captains in a single frame.

'Legends'

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) had posted an image of MSD & Rohit having a chat post a high-voltage contest between their respective sides, the netizens came forward and hailed the legendary duo of the marquee tournament. Here's what they had to say.

Best Captain of all time with Rohit Sharma — School Boy (@control_toni) May 1, 2021

Both are gems for India



Rivalry only when the match is on, friendship takes over thereafter, that's why we love IPL — Shivam Oswal ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ShivamOswal) May 1, 2021

8 IPL CUPS TOGETHER......ðŸ†ðŸ‘ — â˜ ï¸Žï¸ŽMð•£sá´á´€Ê€á´›â˜ ï¸Žï¸Ž™ ðŸ—£ï¸ðŸ†…ï¸ŽðŸ…°ï¸ŽðŸ…»ï¸ŽðŸ…¸ï¸ŽðŸ…¼ï¸ŽðŸ…°ï¸ŽðŸ…¸ï¸ŽðŸ§ (@Mrsmart_NKP) May 1, 2021

King--- King maker.. — Aheesh (@aheesh_s) May 1, 2021

Kieron Pollard powers MI to a famous win

Coming back to the contest, CSK seemed to be in a spot of bother at 116/4 after 12 overs before veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu powered the former champions to a mammoth total of 218/4 from their 20 overs. Rayudu remained unbeaten on a 27-ball 72 that included four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike rate of 266.7.

In reply, the title-holders got off to a brisk start as skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock added 71 runs for the opening stand before losing three wickets by adding only 10 runs. The middle-order duo of Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya then carried out the rescue act with an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter's dismissal and Mumbai Indians also ended up losing the big wicket of Hardik Pandya towards the backend of their run chase. Nonetheless, Pollard soldiered on for the five-time champions and took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners as he helped his side register a four-wicket win off the final ball.

The Caribbean power-hitter was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stupendous batting performance. He remained unbeaten on a 34-ball 87 at a strike rate of almost 256 and his stellar knock included six fours and eight sixes.