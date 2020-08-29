Fans Hail Mohammad Rizwan For Taking A Screamer In The 1st T20I Against England

Netizens came forward to hail young wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan after he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Moeen Ali during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday.
This happened in the 15th over of the first innings that was bowled by Shadab Khan. On the fourth delivery, the young leg-spinner had bowled one outside the off-stump as Ali looked to play a cut shot. Nonetheless, the ball took the edge of his bat and initially it appeared as if it would be a regulation catch for the keeper but that was not to be as he fumbled it. Surprisingly, a determined Rizwan showed a great presence of mind and took a brilliant diving catch in his follow-through as Ali walked back to the dugout.
Meanwhile, even the passionate cricket fans came forward to laud the youngster for his brilliant effort behind the stumps. Here are a few of the reactions.
Describe Mohammed Rizwan Keeping in one Word!!❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/nwDc5VacMX— 𝑾 𝓪 𝓼 𝓲 𝓯 🇵🇰 (@_itzzWasiiiii) August 28, 2020
But what really stood out here is that one of the fans had trolled Rizwan's predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed who had become a subject of hilarious memes after the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was seen yawning on the field during the high-octane World Cup 2019 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the same venue. Ahmed had yawned a couple of times during the backend of the Indian innings.
He is Not yawning like @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/sSIXO5WAco— Yashu (@yashu_1717) August 28, 2020
Pakistani limited-overs skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. The bowlers did a fantastic job with the ball in hand as they managed to provide breakthroughs at regular intervals. Young opener Tom Banton staged a lone battle as he played a stellar knock of a 42-ball 71 at a strike rate of 169.04 that included four boundaries and five sixes before he was caught by Imad Wasim off Shadab Khan.
The hosts were reduced to 131/6 in the 17th over before rain played a spoilsport and the match had to be abandoned as a result of that. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
(Image Courtesy: AP)