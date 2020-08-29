Fans Hail Mohammad Rizwan For Taking A Screamer In The 1st T20I Against England

Netizens came forward to hail young wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan after he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Moeen Ali during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday.

Mohammad Rizwan takes a brilliant catch

This happened in the 15th over of the first innings that was bowled by Shadab Khan. On the fourth delivery, the young leg-spinner had bowled one outside the off-stump as Ali looked to play a cut shot. Nonetheless, the ball took the edge of his bat and initially it appeared as if it would be a regulation catch for the keeper but that was not to be as he fumbled it. Surprisingly, a determined Rizwan showed a great presence of mind and took a brilliant diving catch in his follow-through as Ali walked back to the dugout.

Meanwhile, even the passionate cricket fans came forward to laud the youngster for his brilliant effort behind the stumps. Here are a few of the reactions.

Describe Mohammed Rizwan Keeping in one Word!!❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/nwDc5VacMX — 𝑾 𝓪 𝓼 𝓲 𝓯 🇵🇰 (@_itzzWasiiiii) August 28, 2020

But what really stood out here is that one of the fans had trolled Rizwan's predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed who had become a subject of hilarious memes after the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was seen yawning on the field during the high-octane World Cup 2019 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the same venue. Ahmed had yawned a couple of times during the backend of the Indian innings.

1st T20I abandoned due to rain

Pakistani limited-overs skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. The bowlers did a fantastic job with the ball in hand as they managed to provide breakthroughs at regular intervals. Young opener Tom Banton staged a lone battle as he played a stellar knock of a 42-ball 71 at a strike rate of 169.04 that included four boundaries and five sixes before he was caught by Imad Wasim off Shadab Khan.

The hosts were reduced to 131/6 in the 17th over before rain played a spoilsport and the match had to be abandoned as a result of that. The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

