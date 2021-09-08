Last Updated:

Fans In Disbelief As Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar Named India's Standby Stars For T20 WC

Cricket experts like Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra expressed their surprise over BCCI's decision to keep Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar in standby players

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the much-awaited Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup slated to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17. BCCI announced an 18-man squad with 3 players on stand-by. Interestingly, the stand-by players are Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer. As soon as the BCCI announced India's squad for T20 World Cup, cricket experts and fans were surprised to veteran Ravichandran Ashwin in the final 15 as the off-spinner has not been part of Team India in the limited-overs format. 

Cricket experts like Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra expressed their surprise over the BCCI's decision to keep Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar in the list of standby players. Shardul Thakur recently shined with both bat and ball against England in the Oval Test. Deepak Chahar too impressed everyone with the bat during the India tour of Sri Lanka. 

Cricket Experts & Fans react to India's T20 World Cup Squad

MS Dhoni to mentor Team India at T20 World Cup

One of the biggest development that cricket fans witnessed is the appointment of Team India's former cricketer MS Dhoni as a mentor for the Virat Kohli & Co for the marque event. During the press conference, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that he has talked to MS Dhoni who is currently in Dubai preparing for IPL Phase 2. As per Jay Shah, Dhoni agreed to be a mentor for Team India with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Head Coach Ravi Shastri backing the decision. 

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup

India's squad for T20 World Cup- Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players- Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

