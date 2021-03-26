Fans Lash Out At Third Umpire As Stokes Survives Close Run-out Call, Yuvraj Joins Debate

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes survived a close run-out call during the second ODI against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Coming out to bat at number three after the dismissal of explosive opener Jason Roy, Stokes was expected to rebuild the innings for his team, and at one point, it appeared as if he would walk back to the dressing room early but luck was on his side as he prolonged his stay at the crease.

Fans lash out at the third umpire

The incident happened during the 26th over of England's run-chase, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav's direct throw found its mark from the deep mid-wicket boundary and as the on-field umpire could not see it properly, the matter was forwarded to the third umpire. Replays showed that the southpaw's bat was on the line and as per the official rule, he should have been given run-out. In the footage, it was clear that Stokes had not only crossed the crease but no part of his bat was inside the popping crease either and since, there was no conclusive evidence regarding the same, the decision was made in the batsman's favour.

The netizens seemed to have had enough of the umpiring blunders as they could not hold themselves back from venting out their frustrations on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

One of these was given out. One of these was given not out. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DkNxfq8OGw — United Fan (@SolskjaerTime) March 26, 2021

Clearly nothing behind the line! Still not sure how was that given NOT OUT.Ridiculous Umpiring.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WPpNTcPsJi — Joél âšªï¸ (@joelwazza10) March 26, 2021

How We See It How 3rd Umpire See It#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Q2Ck4DgmmN — Rohit #KLâ¤ï¸ (@IamRR53) March 26, 2021

Can we please start a petition to fire the third umpire pls #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/smuwX0RyEM — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) March 26, 2021

Line belongs to Umpire

And Umpire belongs to England ... pic.twitter.com/HyjXsITKM4 — Chinmay Menaria (@MenariaChinmay) March 26, 2021

Apart from the angry fans, even veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reckoned that Ben Stokes was out and the decision should have gone against him. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvi wrote it was out and giving further clarification on the same, the 2011 World Cup winner added that no part of the bat was touching over the line and it was just showing that it was over.

That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2021

image credits: BCCI/Twitter