Fans Lash Out At Third Umpire As Stokes Survives Close Run-out Call, Yuvraj Joins Debate

Cricket fans lashed out at the third umpire after Ben Stokes survived a close run out call as veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined the debate as well

Ben Stokes

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes survived a close run-out call during the second ODI against India at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Coming out to bat at number three after the dismissal of explosive opener Jason Roy, Stokes was expected to rebuild the innings for his team, and at one point, it appeared as if he would walk back to the dressing room early but luck was on his side as he prolonged his stay at the crease.

Fans lash out at the third umpire

The incident happened during the 26th over of England's run-chase, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav's direct throw found its mark from the deep mid-wicket boundary and as the on-field umpire could not see it properly, the matter was forwarded to the third umpire. Replays showed that the southpaw's bat was on the line and as per the official rule, he should have been given run-out. In the footage, it was clear that Stokes had not only crossed the crease but no part of his bat was inside the popping crease either and since, there was no conclusive evidence regarding the same, the decision was made in the batsman's favour.

The netizens seemed to have had enough of the umpiring blunders as they could not hold themselves back from venting out their frustrations on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Apart from the angry fans, even veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reckoned that Ben Stokes was out and the decision should have gone against him. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Yuvi wrote it was out and giving further clarification on the same, the 2011 World Cup winner added that no part of the bat was touching over the line and it was just showing that it was over.

image credits: BCCI/Twitter

 

