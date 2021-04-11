Fans Laud 'Cool' Kane Williamson's Stress-buster In Sunrisers Hyderabad's Latest BTS Video

It seems that Kane Williamson might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2021 season-opener against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Before both teams take to the field for what is expected to be a high-voltage weekend encounter, Hyderabad's star player Kane Williamson decided to beat the stress by participating in a photoshoot just a day before the contest.

Kane Williamson beats the pre-match stress

Taking to the micro-blogging site, SRH had posted a BTS (Behind The Scenes) video where Williamson decided to spend time by indulging in a photoshoot and was also seen posing with the bat. At the end of the video, the New Zealand skipper is seen getting into the elevator.

Watch the video here:

The passionate fans were really excited after having watched this BTS video as they came forward and expected the elegant batsman to come out all guns blazing against KKR. Here are some of the reactions.

Kane mama is back ðŸ”¥ — Hari (@ItxHari) April 10, 2021

Kane WilliamsonðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° — ð”¸ð•Ÿð•’ð•Ÿð•¥ ðŸŽƒ (@HashtagAnant) April 10, 2021

Best of rest ðŸ˜ðŸ¤© — Yuvraj Goswami (@YuvrajG24906746) April 10, 2021

Kane Williamson in IPL 2020

The BlackCaps skipper had a great run in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League where he had amassed 317 runs in the 12 matches that he got to feature in for SRH. He had scored an impactful half-century under pressure in the Eliminator against southern rivals Bangalore that saw his team past the finish line and even though he had played a vital knock in Qualifier 2 against Delhi, he got out at the wrong time as the Shreyas Iyer-led side made it to their first-ever final in the marquee tournament. The Tauranga cricketer who had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finals in the 2018 edition would be hoping to make his bat do the talking once again in ongoing IPL 2021 as the 2016 winners eye a second title.

SRH vs KKR H2H ahead of IPL 2021

With the Sunrisers Hyderbad outfit coming into existence only in 2013, the first match between them and the Kolkata Knight Riders took place at the 2013 IPL. While Hyderabad won the first game by 5 wickets that year, Kolkata got back with a 48-run win later in the season. KKR won both of their matches against SRH in 2014 and eventually went on to win their title in the league. In a rather odd coincidence, the two teams met in three consecutive playoffs from 2016-2018.

Despite losing both their group stage games to KKR in 2016, the SRH squad stepped up when they needed to, winning the playoff qualifier by 22 runs before going on to win the title. After losing their 2017 knockout game to KKR, SRH went on to defeat the team in the 2018 playoffs, ending the season as the runners-up. With 19 games altogether, the current SRH vs KKR H2H stands at 12-7 in favour of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter @Sunrisers)