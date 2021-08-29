Last Updated:

Fans Laud Virat Kohli For 'keeping His Cool' After Reporter Questions Indian Batting Unit

Cricket fans are all praise for Indian skipper Virat Kohli for keeping his cool, while answering questions from a reporter about the Indian batsmen.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who's known for his hot temperament, recently tackled a reporter’s question on the Indian batting unit with utter calmness. Indian fans lauded this gesture by Virat Kohli, as the reporter interrupted Kohli mid-way his answer, and went on to give his opinion questioning the batsman. India succumbed to a loss by an innings and 76 runs in the recently concluded Third Test between England and India. Most of the criticism that India received for this match was for their batting display. Kohli, who is known for carrying an aggressive attitude while on the field, replied to the reporter with a simple ‘Okay’ which impressed the fans a lot.

Watch Virat Kohli's answer to the reporter during the virtual press conference-

In the post-match conference after the third Test, Virat Kohli was speaking about India’s batting performance after losing the match. A reporter interrupting Kohli midway during his answer said, “Of course England having been bowling full and on the pads but when there are some opportunities to go back. India seems to be sort of missing out on a lot of runs.” Replying to the reporter, Kohli simply said, "Okay. Thanks.” Kohli is often seen riding high with his energy on the field but dodged the question in a calm manner without retaliating. However, the reply by the Indian Captain was labelled as sarcasm by people on social media, who were impressed by the answer.

Reactions from fans-

The Third Test match ended in the first session on Day 4 after the Indian batters were sent back at the total score of 278 in their second innings. Earlier in the first innings, India was dismissed for a below-par score of 78 runs. Among the Indian batsmen, Rohit Sharma scored 19 runs off 105 balls in the first innings and 59 runs in 156 balls in India’s second innings. Meanwhile, Cheteswar Pujara finally found some form with his knock of 91 runs in 189 balls in the second innings. Apart from these two batsmen, Virat Kohli scored 55 runs in 125 balls and Ravindra Jadeja hit a quickfire 30 runs in 25 balls. Meanwhile, none of the other batmen looked like helping India’s case as they missed the mark by an innings and 76 runs. 

Watch India vs England Headingley Test Day 4 Highlights-

 

(Image Source: AP)

 

