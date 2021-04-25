Fans Pumped Up For Dhoni-Kohli Faceoff Ahead Of Blockbuster CSK-RCB Southern Derby

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing off each other in what is expected to be a high-voltage IPL 2021 weekend clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Both have been the top-two as well as in-form teams so far and will be looking to continue their splendid run in the tournament by keeping their winning streak intact.

Ahead of the blockbuster southern derby, the passionate cricket fans have shared their excitement on social media and it seems that they cannot wait for the contest to get underway. Here are some of the reactions:

'El Classico' of IPL 2021

Who is the best Player #DhoniVsKohli RETWEET LIKE pic.twitter.com/b4Ge14gRAM — SUKHMEET KUMAR ðŸ™ðŸš© (@Sukhmee397) April 25, 2021

Two legends match can't wait to see...ðŸ”¥#DhoniVsKohli — DEZZY (@dezzy_sikarwar) April 25, 2021

Don't forget to witness the match between #RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB#DhoniVsKohli

Dhoni known for his calmness.

Kohli known for his aggression.

Let's see which teams win.#IPL2021 #IPL pic.twitter.com/eRBDQO3ohW — UPSC Civil Services (@UpscCivil) April 25, 2021

Who will come out on top in the southern derby?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings had a great start to the IPL 2021 season and both teams are sitting at the first and second position on the points table respectively and it remains to be seen who will be at the 'Numero Uno' spot after the end of Sunday's southern derby.

RCB, who are currently on a roll will be hoping to register their fifth straight win of this edition of the tournament whereas, CSK will also be looking to keep their winning run going. Their only loss came against Delhi Capitals in their opening match a fortnight ago and since then, the three-time winners have overcome all their opponents convincingly. The MS Dhoni-led side had succeeded in snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller earlier this week.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)