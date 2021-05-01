Fans Pumped Up For 'El Clasico' Of IPL As Arch-rivals MI-CSK Renew Rivalry On Saturday

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will be locking horns with the former champions as well as arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 league match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Both teams are peaking at the right time and will be leaving no stone unturned to come out with their A-game and add those two precious points to their tally.

Coming into this match having had fairly similar runs at the IPL 2021 so far, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash on Saturday, May 1. Currently, at the 4th place on the points table, with three wins and three losses, 5-time winners and defending champions Mumbai have not looked like their usual selves this year. Having finally broken their two-match losing streak with a 7-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals, MI will hope to win this match and keep their place on the table.

On the other hand, after their mishap last year, the Chennai Super Kings have come out all guns blazing this year. With just one loss in their six matches so far and on a five-match winning streak, MS Dhoni and co are looking unbeatable as they aim for their fourth title win at the tournament. Currently, in the first place on the table, Chennai will hope to put some distance between themselves and the No.2 and No.3 placed teams, who also have 10 points each.

The MI vs CSK rivalry is arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in the cash-rich league. Both teams are two of the most successful sides in the competition with 8 titles (Mumbai - 5, CSK - 3) to their names. Over the years, the two sides have been a part of several nail-biting encounters and Saturday's fixture promises to be another thrilling contest.