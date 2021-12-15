Last Updated:

Fans Question BCCI's Handling Of Virat Kohli Captaincy Row; 'Absolutely No Respect'

Fans of both Indian cricket has now taken to social media to express their disappointment over the BCCI's handling of the Virat Kohli captaincy situation.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Virat Kohli

Image: PTI


Amid reports of an alleged rift between Team India's Test skipper Virat Kohli and newly appointed white-ball series skipper Rohit Sharma, the former has now said that there are 'no problems' between the two. As the rumours began to grab headlines, Virat Kohli has now cleared the air and said that there was no such rift happening.

He welcomed the BCCI's decision to bring Rohit into captaincy. However, fans have now begun to raise questions regarding BCCI's handling of Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy controversy.

Earlier, reports emerged that Virat Kohli was considering making himself unavailable for the India vs South Africa ODI series, just days after the BCCI axed the star batter from ODI captaincy. Those reports suggested that the player wanted to be home for his daughter's first birthday.

However, the timing of the reports has prompted fans to raise concerns over a possible rift. Earlier when the player hung up his T20I captaincy boots, he explicitly expressed his desire to be at the helm in ODIs but the BCCI did not agree for a split captaincy model and went ahead to appoint Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

Fans infuriated by Virat Kohli ODI captaincy rift

The captaincy conundrum seems to have left fans furious. Fans of both the Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli have now taken to social media to express their disappointment over the BCCI.

While some fans asked the BCCI for clarification on the matter, several others have accused the cricketing body of pushing the player out of captaincy and not being able to handle this situation well. 

India vs South Africa: Update on whether Virat Kohli will play the ODI series

The ongoing speculation about Virat Kohli planning to take a break from the India vs South Africa ODI series was put to rest by the player himself. Responding to a question on the same, Kohli said that he is available for the series and hadn’t asked for any rest.

"I have never asked for a break. I am always available. A few things came out in the past as well which were also not true. All those who are writing, their sources are not credible. Few people told I was attending events and all. All these sources are not credible. I'm available for the series. I haven't asked for any rest," Kohli said.

Earlier, a top BCCI official had said that no 'formal request' was made by the Test skipper. Earlier on Tuesday, multiple reports suggested that Virat Kohli is likely to miss the India vs South Africa ODI series as he wants to spend time with his family. Virat Kohli is set to lead India in three-match Test series starting on December 26, with the final Test set to take place on January 15.

Image: PTI

First Published:
