Fans Question BCCI's Handling Of Virat Kohli Captaincy Row; 'Absolutely No Respect'

Amid reports of an alleged rift between Team India's Test skipper Virat Kohli and newly appointed white-ball series skipper Rohit Sharma, the former has now said that there are 'no problems' between the two. As the rumours began to grab headlines, Virat Kohli has now cleared the air and said that there was no such rift happening.

He welcomed the BCCI's decision to bring Rohit into captaincy. However, fans have now begun to raise questions regarding BCCI's handling of Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy controversy.

Earlier, reports emerged that Virat Kohli was considering making himself unavailable for the India vs South Africa ODI series, just days after the BCCI axed the star batter from ODI captaincy. Those reports suggested that the player wanted to be home for his daughter's first birthday.

However, the timing of the reports has prompted fans to raise concerns over a possible rift. Earlier when the player hung up his T20I captaincy boots, he explicitly expressed his desire to be at the helm in ODIs but the BCCI did not agree for a split captaincy model and went ahead to appoint Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

Fans infuriated by Virat Kohli ODI captaincy rift

The captaincy conundrum seems to have left fans furious. Fans of both the Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli have now taken to social media to express their disappointment over the BCCI.

While some fans asked the BCCI for clarification on the matter, several others have accused the cricketing body of pushing the player out of captaincy and not being able to handle this situation well.

Virat Kohli telling something,Rohit Sharma telling something,Sourav Ganguly telling something,Jay Shah telling something & BCCI sources telling something out of topic.!Not the same BCCI after Virat Kohli was sacked as ODI captain.!Can't remember last when BCCI like this.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) December 15, 2021

the greatest player of this generation has been treated like some associate nation player by bcci, blood boiling absolutely no respect shown for what he has done for Indian cricket — . (@Kohliesque) December 15, 2021

•Sourav Ganguly's statement on 12th December.



•Now Virat Kohli's statement on 15th December.



This is very poor form BCCI, The way they're Handled this situation is very poor. pic.twitter.com/1ruZ9PrUIE — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 15, 2021

Sourav Ganguly - I personally requested Virat Kohli to not step down from T20i captaincy.



Virat Kohli - I wasn't told to not leave the T20i captaincy.



- Very poor from the BCCI and the president. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2021

I'm just so sad, because the BCCI has robbed us of watching two heroes of the game walk out together, to win more games together. To see Kohli become an even bigger great.



All these factions for what? Money? Power? Authority? Remember it's the players who get you everything — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 14, 2021

India vs South Africa: Update on whether Virat Kohli will play the ODI series

The ongoing speculation about Virat Kohli planning to take a break from the India vs South Africa ODI series was put to rest by the player himself. Responding to a question on the same, Kohli said that he is available for the series and hadn’t asked for any rest.

"I have never asked for a break. I am always available. A few things came out in the past as well which were also not true. All those who are writing, their sources are not credible. Few people told I was attending events and all. All these sources are not credible. I'm available for the series. I haven't asked for any rest," Kohli said.

Earlier, a top BCCI official had said that no 'formal request' was made by the Test skipper. Earlier on Tuesday, multiple reports suggested that Virat Kohli is likely to miss the India vs South Africa ODI series as he wants to spend time with his family. Virat Kohli is set to lead India in three-match Test series starting on December 26, with the final Test set to take place on January 15.

Image: PTI