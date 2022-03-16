Fans Question Inclusion Of Controversial Pacer Scott Kuggeleijn In NZ Squad; Here's Why

The New Zealand cricket announced their ODI and T20I squads for Netherlands’ tour of NZ 2022, which begins with a one-off T20 match on March 25. While Michael Bracewell and Dane Cleaver were some new names added to the T20 squad, cricket fans on social media questioned the addition of controversial pacer Scott Kuggeleijn into the team. Kuggeleijn is a 30-year-old cricketer from New Zealand, who has played two ODIs and 18 T20I matches for the Kiwi team so far in his career.

Kuggeleijn found himself in the headlines back in 2015 for all the wrong reasons after getting arrested on charges of rape in July 2015. He was then tried twice, for the first time in 2016 when the jury couldn’t return a verdict, while during the second trial in 2017, he was not found guilty. A month after the second trial, the cricketer was selected for the senior Kiwi squad for the first time in his career and made his debut soon after. He went on to become a regular member of the Kiwi T20 squad and played the full season of the Caribbean Premier League(CPL) in 2020.

Here's how some fans reacted to his inclusion:-

What’s issue with kuggeleijn? 🤔 — Tanay (@tanutd_) March 16, 2022

Ugh! Him again? Well that’s got me supporting Oranje even more than usual… — MJ Knoester (@SubtleKnife00) March 15, 2022

Kuggeleijn? Vile — Saoirse del Tufo #BLM 🌹🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@SaoirsedT) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the only comment made by New Zealand Cricket on the matter was that they respected the court’s process. As reported by Sports Gazette, NZ Cricket said, “respected the court process and [were] not in the business of relitigating the past…[The court is] the most appropriate forum for judging matters as serious as this.”

Netherlands tour of New Zeland 2022: NZ's full squads

New Zealand’s T20I squad against Netherlands- Tom Latham (C) (WK), Doug Bracewel, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (Wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand’s ODI squad against Netherlands- Tom Latham (C) (WK), Doug Bracewell Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Netherlands tour of New Zeland 2022: Full Schedule

March 17- New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, 1st one-day Warm-up Match at McLean Park in Napier

March 19- New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, 2nd one-day Warm-up Match at McLean Park in Napier

March 21- New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, T20 Warm-up Match at McLean Park, Napier

March 25- New Zealand vs Netherlands, One-off T20I at McLean Park, Napier

March 29- New Zealand vs Netherlands, 1st ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

April 2- New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

April 4- New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton

