Fans Question Sanju Samson's Exclusion From India Squad For Upcoming New Zealand Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand starting November 17. Although the selections were mostly on expected lines with most of India's T20 World Cup players included in the squad, selectors chose not to pick up wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who played India's last T20I series against Sri Lanka in July. Samson's exclusion from the squad has shocked many fans, who are questioning the selectors' decision to keep the 26-year-old out of the Indian team despite his consistent performance in the last few months.

"Even after giving good performances in IPL & SMAT, selectors and captain didn't pick Sanju Samson," a user wrote on Twitter. Samson played 14 matches for his side in the IPL and scored 484 runs at an average of 40.33. Samson has been scoring more than 300 runs in the IPL for the past five seasons. He has also remained one of the top players for Kerala across all domestic tournaments. Here's a compilation of posts criticising the BCCI and selectors over Sanju Samson's exclusion from the Indian squad.

So as usual Sanju is dropped🙂 Man literally had his best IPL season🥲

Sanju started playing IPL at the age of 18 also won the emerging player award. He is now 26!

If groomed earlier he could hv been our no4.

Don't want him to be a wasted talent🥺#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/eRi3Vuvsll — RO45 ☀️ (@Maanvi_264) November 9, 2021

Carrying 2 weak teams single handly with Captaincy is not everyone cup of tea.#JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/mcN1lw73kD — ~𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚™🌟 (@RoyalHydra119) November 9, 2021

I don't know why bcci isn't backing or picking sanju samson he has performed consitantly in ipl and smat they say that he is inconsistent but what about now? Why he is being ignored #justiceforsanjusamson pic.twitter.com/unAUAhKZtW — ~𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚™🌟 (@RoyalHydra119) November 9, 2021

The only reason england is dominating in shorter formats is that they pick fearless players who don't play for records. In india it's the just opposite,The likes of Samson who only plays for the team not being backed is the reason we are aweful in WC. #JusticeForSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/93i10BnQjL — Kim Jong un Army (@RightGaps) November 9, 2021

When Sanju was young bcci didn't picked him saying he was too young

After that they didn't picked him by saying he is inconsistent

Now he is performing consistently in both IPL and Syed mushtaq ali

Now why they didn't select Sanju samson

Any reason?#Justiceforsanjusamson — Temba bavuma (@realpraveen66) November 9, 2021

India vs New Zealand

As far as India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series is concerned, Rohit Sharma has been appointed the captain of the team with KL Rahul named his deputy. A few players in the squad, including the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan have received the national call-up based on their recent performance in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, has been called back for the New Zealand clash. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the series.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in three T20Is starting November 17. The second and third T20Is are slated to be played on November 19 and November 21, respectively. The three T20Is are scheduled to take place in Jaipur, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Image: AP