Fans Raise Banners In Support Of Sanju Samson At Qatar World Cup Amid His Team India Snub

Sanju Samson has not had the smoothest run when it comes to playing for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batsman has failed to consistently play matches finding himself more on the bench than on the pitch. There have been lot of talks about the need for the 28-year-old cricketer to be given a lengthy run in the national team and even the fans have started to make a statement over his inclusion in the squad.

Fans raise banners in support of Samson during FIFA World Cup 2022

Sanju Samson was overlooked throughout the T20I series against New Zealand. He got his first game on the tour during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI. However, Samson was once dropped for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI leaving the cricket fans fuming. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, who is captained by Sanju Samson, took to social media and shared images of the fans who raised the banner supporting Samson at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Everybody: Who are you supporting at the FIFA World Cup?



Us: pic.twitter.com/e66NRg78dh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 27, 2022



India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Dhawan responds to non-inclusion of Samson in playing XI

Despite putting in a decent performance with the bat during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Sanju Samson was dropped by Team India in favour of Deepak Hooda during the 2nd ODI. Team India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan was asked how the management communicates with a player like Sanju Samson who has not been able to get consistent runs. Speaking to reporters Dhawan said that every player goes through this phase but it is up to the management to communicate and give him clarity.

He said, "Every player passes through this phase in their career. The fact that our team is comprised of so many talented individuals is also a positive sign. Whether the coach or the captain does it, it's crucial that we get in touch with the concerned player and give him the reason why he is not being picked in the playing XI." "When they are being communicated with, they get clarity. The player may occasionally feel disappointed, which is perfectly normal, but eventually, he realises that it is in the best interest of the team," he added. After the second ODI was washed out due to rain India and New Zealand will square off in the third and final ODI on Wednesday in Christchurch. New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0.