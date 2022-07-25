Fans Rake Up Krunal Pandya Saga As Deepak Hooda Spotted In Krishna's Jersey During 2nd ODI

Team India won the IND vs WI 2nd ODI on Sunday to not only wrap up the three-match ODI series but also take an unassailable lead in the series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side secured a three-run victory in Port of Spain and will look to inflict a whitewash on the host when both the teams face each other on Wednesday.

West Indies made a strong start to their innings, courtesy of opener Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers. However, the partnership was broken by Team India all-rounder Deepak Hooda who also caught the attention of fans due to the jersey he was wearing on the field.

India vs West Indies: Deepak Hooda draws comparison with Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda had Kyle Mayers caught and bowled on the first ball of the 10th over. However, cricket fans took note of Hooda wearing jersey No 24 which had brown tape over the name. Incidentally, Prasidh Krishna has also donned the 24-number jersey for India which made fans curious about whose jersey Hooda was wearing. A couple of fans even theorised that the No 24 jersey was worn by Krunal Pandya.

Deepak Hooda wearing jersey number 24. You know who else wore that number ..Krunal Pandya — Bharath (@carromball_) July 24, 2022

Saw a tweet in the afternoon

"Hooda would pay a tribute to Krunal today"..... Umm — Adi-tea (@billifromdilli) July 24, 2022

Hooda forgot his jersey in the hotel. 😂 — Arya Veer (@NameIsAV) July 25, 2022

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Team India breaks Pakistan's record

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI witnessed Avesh Khan receiving his maiden ODI cap and taking Prasidh Krishna's place in Playing XI. India has Axar Patel, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer to thank for their vital contribution toward team victory. The win in IND vs WI 2nd ODI also helped the Men in Blue secure their 12th consecutive ODI series win against the West Indies.

The win was even more special because it broke Pakistan’s record of defeating a single opponent in consecutive ODI series. Pakistan had won 11 consecutive ODI series against Zimbabwe. The last time West Indies defeated India in an ODI bilateral series was in 2006 under Brian Lara. The last time the Men in Blue lost an ODI cricket match at the Queens Park Oval was in March 2007, in the ODI World Cup. The defeat saw India exit the World Cup at the group stage, after which the Queens Park Oval has been a happy hunting ground.