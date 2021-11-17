Fans Recall Shane Warne, Vaughan Calling Cheteshwar Pujara 'Steve' After Rafiq's Testimony

The Yorkshire Cricket County Club (YCCC) racism row does not seem to end as Azeem Rafiq's testimony has led to the unearthing of several alleged cases of institutional bigotry. The Pakistan-born cricketer recently revealed to the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was also targetted with racist slurs during his time in England.

Rafiq revealed that the Indian batter was given a racist name, Steve, during his playing time at the club as English players found it difficult to pronounce the names of Asian cricketers. Rafiq said that Jack Brooks was the first person to call Pujara 'Steve' instead of his real first name, leading other English players to call people of colour by the same name. And that is not it as the Pakistani born cricketer revealed that all the English players, the Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire website, Yorkshire Twitter page and even commentators referred to Pujara as Steve, thereby highlighting the institutional racism perpetuated by the YCCC.

The Indian batter confirmed the news in an interview in 2018, stating that he was not comfortable with his Yorkshire teammates calling him by the name 'Steve' and wanted them to refer to him by his first name. And now Twitterati has recalled how former cricketers Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan also shockingly referred to Pujara as 'Steve' in both commentaries and also on social media.

Netizens recall Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan's old posts

One netizen took to their official Twitter account to explain how Azeem Rafiq's testimony makes it clear that English players refusing to 'call Cheteshwar Pujara by his name had racist intent.' The user also points out that Shane Warne 'insisted on using that name even though it was problematic' from the very beginning.

After Azeem Rafiq testimony about racism at Yorkshire Cricket Club it's pretty clear players who refused to call Cheteshwar Pujara by his name had racist intent. They gave him name of Steve. Shane Warne insisted on using that name even though it was problematic from day one. — Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) November 17, 2021

Another social media user wrote how both Michael Vaughan and Warne have 'always been bullies' as they have spread racism 'in social networks.' The fan is unsure if they will be found guilty but hopes a fair judgement takes place.

No wonder seeing @MichaelVaughan’s name in Yorkshire investigation. Him and Shane Warne have always been bullies and casually spreading racism in social networks. I don’t know if he will be found guilty. If it will, thoroughly deserved #CricketTwitter — Gihan (@Guyhan_) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, given below is a look at two previous tweets posted by both Warne and Vaughan, where they refer to Pujara as 'Steve.'

