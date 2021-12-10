Fans Slam 'cover-up' BCCI Tweet After Ruthless Virat Kohli Sacking; 'Ganguly Is Overrated'

Following Virat Kohli's departure as ODI captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to the 33-year-old. The cricket board shared some old videos of Kohli, taking fans down memory lane with highlights from his amazing match-winning knock against England in his first ODI match as India's captain.

Kohli made a superb century in the contest to help India chase down a massive 351-run target. Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes, as India chased down the mark in 48.1 overs.

Fans, on the other hand, seem upset with the BCCI nevertheless, as Kohli's ODI captaincy came to an end in a rather dark manner. The comments section of the post is flooded with statements criticising the BCCI's decision to sack Kohli as India's ODI captain.

A few fans went on to say that the tweet was merely a "cover-up" for what the Indian cricket board's top management has done to a star player like Kohli. Some people even criticised Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI president, calling him an "overrated" cricketer. Here's how netizens reacted to the post shared by the BCCI after Kohli's removal as captain.

BCCI sacks Virat Kohli as ODI captain

In a surprise move on Wednesday, the BCCI named Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain, ending Virat Kohli's four-year stint at the top job. The decision to sack Kohli is receiving widespread criticism over reports that the BCCI didn't even inform Kohli before firing him from the position.

Ganguly said on Thursday that the BCCI had requested Kohli not to step down as T20 captain but after he refused to adhere to the same, the selectors decided to drop him from ODI captaincy too. Virat, however, remains India's Test captain after leading the team to a 1-0 series win against New Zealand.

Kohli's record as ODI captain

Kohli was made the ODI captain back in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down as skipper before the ICC Champions Trophy. Since then, Kohli captained the team in 95 ODI matches, of which he has won 65 and lost 27, with a win percentage of a whopping 70.43%, which is the highest amongst all of Team India's former ODI captains.

India won 15 of the 19 bilateral ODI series they played under Kohli's leadership suffering only four losses. Of the 19, nine were been played in India, and Kohli managed to win eight of them. Kohli won ODI series in New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

