Fans Slam Shoaib Akhtar Over His Comments On Virat Kohli's Marriage With Anushka Sharma

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had taken a jibe at former Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his marriage with Anushka Sharma due to his ongoing slump in form. Kohli has struggled to get a century in international cricket in over two years. He did manage to pick up two half-centuries in the three ODI matches against South Africa, but everyone is hoping he carries on this form. Kohli has somehow found it tricky to score runs and recently resigned from the Test and T20I captaincy and was sacked as ODI skipper. Fans were quick to jump to Anushka Sharma's support regarding the former Pakistani pacers comments with almost all of them saying that Shoaib Akhtar has no right to say anything of that sort.

Bhai kisi ne puchaa🤦😶 — lawgical Anna🌻 (@annaanupam1) January 24, 2022

Who is he? And why he is preaching? — VISHNU (@113tiwarivishnu) January 24, 2022

Oh God!!why is he blabbering? — Gayatri Ravi (@lovetoreadgayat) January 24, 2022

What has performance got to do with marriage? Cheapos drag the wives of cricketers in between. I am no fan of Anushka but I feel for her for receiving such hate. Another proof that there are so many misogynists in the society. — Priyanshi (@the_virgogirl) January 24, 2022

Shutup.... Indeed performance pressure is there on Virat kohli but that doesn't mean ki usko shaadi nahi karni chahiye thi... Stop blaming Anushka.... — 💫Sakshi💫 (@Sakshi_Singh21) January 24, 2022

So convenient to drag his self-made, talented, extremely successful wife into the equation. Maybe its a mentality thing among these Pakis — Aishwarya Raj Bagla (@Aishwaryarbagla) January 24, 2022

Lool. Afterall, he is a human being. And I believe that he knows how to differentiate b/w personal & professional life. — Senor Arteta Eddie Longbridge (@MyLuvArsenal) January 24, 2022

With Virat Kohli under pressure to get big runs under his belt, Shoaib Akhtar in an interview with ANI said," Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) ...I wanted him to marry...after scoring 120 centuries. I wouldn't have married...had I been in his place... anyway, that's his personal decision." Earlier while speaking to the same media house Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket had stated that Virat Kohli was forced to leave the captaincy of India.

Virat Kohli steps down from all formats as skipper

Towards the end of 2021, BCCI had announced that Virat Kohli would not be the captain of India's ODI team. Prior to that, Kohli had himself resigned from the role of India's T20I captain so that he could concentrate on Test cricket, however, it seems that is no longer the case. Why he gave up the captaincy is unknown and till Kohli himself speaks about it, everyone can just speculate on reasons. Last week he took the cricket world by storm on Saturday when he decided to step down as Team India's Test captain after seven years at the helm. It is pertinent to note here that Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches.

The three-match ODI series against South Africa was the first time Kohli had stepped onto the crease in India's famous blue jersey not as a captain but as a specialist batsman. His performances were not the best but they were still good as he managed to score two half-centuries. Though he did get out on a duck in the second match, there are plenty of positives to take from the other two knocks.

Image: @imshoiabakhtar/Instagram/Twitter