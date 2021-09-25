Fans Think Sergio Busquets 'saved' Barcelona With 'quick Thinking' Against Cadiz

Spanish footballer Sergio Busquets is being hailed by die-hard Barcelona fans for "saving" a game against Cadiz on Friday. Barcelona skipper showed his presence of mind by quickly kicking an extra ball towards the Cadiz attacker, who was already in possession of another ball and was looking good to score a goal. Busquets' quick thinking forced the referee to stop the play when he saw that a second ball has entered the field. Before the referee blew his whistle, it looked as though the home side would score a goal to take the last-minute lead. Netizens have since flooded the social media to praise Busquets' calm act that saved Barcelona one point.

No way Busquets saved us by kicking an extra ball on a Cadiz player 😭 pic.twitter.com/O3s6C5QcgX — Judy ❣️ (@xmessisbabe) September 23, 2021

Busquets leathers a spare ball at Salvi, Koeman then sent off, Ter Stegen saves Barca from the ensuing free kick. La Liga is great craic. https://t.co/Sqr67EFor5 pic.twitter.com/ioHAafeL5o — Cormac O'Malley (@cormacpro) September 23, 2021

Koeman red card and Busquets gets a yellow for kicking a 2nd ball into existence. What an immense final 5 minutes this. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 23, 2021

Busquets knocking stray ball on pitch directly into the Cadiz player on the attack, is pretty top stuff. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) September 23, 2021

Barca vs Cadiz end in 0-0 draw

Barcelona held Cadiz to a 0-0 draw despite being reduced to just ten men after Frenkie de Jong's 65th-minute red card. The final few minutes of the match saw most of the action, including Busquets' in-time move to stop the Cadiz player from scoring a goal. It all happened after Cadiz's right-winger Salvador Sanchez Ponce moved forward with the ball and looked to cross it into the box for his teammates to attempt a goal-scoring hit. But before Ponce could send the ball inside the box, Busquets chose to kick an extra ball towards the Cadiz player, forcing the referee to stop the play.

Busquets was charged by the referee for striking the extra ball towards Ponce while the play was still on. Busquets was given a yellow card for his unsportsmanlike conduct. Cadiz then got a free-kick, which they failed to convert into a goal, ending the match in a stalemate. A few minutes after the incident, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was also sent off the field for contesting a decision made by officials. Koeman has been banned for two games and will now be absent from Barcelona's game against Levante on Sunday. Barcelona has said that it will appeal against De Jong's red card and Busquets' yellow card to the Competition Committee.

ℹ️ The Club to appeal against De Jong red and yellow for Sergio Busquetshttps://t.co/M7EJj3UdxA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 24, 2021

For Cadiz, it is a point gained but the result is more frustrating for Barcelona as they look at it as two points dropped. Barcelona has not won a match in its last three encounters.

Image: @XMESSISBABE/Twitter