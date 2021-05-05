Fans Troll Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag After 'tata, Bye-bye' Tweet Over IPL Suspension

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag took to social media to post a message for his followers regarding the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, unhappy cricket fans took the opportunity to troll the Rajasthan player as they started a meme-fest on Twitter. Fans highlighted why Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad camps would be feeling happy with the news of the suspension of the IPL. Fans shared memes and jokes to poke fun at the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning player.

Fans also shared memes, making fun of other players in the IPL, including RCB bowler and purple cap holder Harshal Patel, who was on top of the list of highest wicket-takers this season. One individual suggested that Rajasthan Royals camp would be celebrating the news as their key players Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes could now be back once the IPL resumes. Some also shared glimpses of Parag's amazing dancing skills, saying that they are going to miss it until next time.

Rajasthan Royals reaction on ipl cancel as after a break Archer and Stokes could join them.... pic.twitter.com/N32IjrOg0g — Aryan (@Aryan91517546) May 4, 2021

RR, SRH and KKr fans rn pic.twitter.com/skDG5hm7Aw — Aj (@AjAypanwar3242) May 4, 2021

Tumhre team ke liye toh waise bhi khtm hi thiðŸ˜” — Anoushka (@_anoushkaa) May 4, 2021

COVID triggers postponement of IPL

The COVID-19 virus infiltrated the IPL bio-bubble on Monday as two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp tested positive for the disease, resulting in the rescheduling of the match that was scheduled to be held later in the day between RCB and KKR. Some groundsmen in Delhi also returned positive results on Monday and later it was reported that CSK's bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji has tested positive. On Tuesday, the matter became even worse as SRH player Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL's governing council to postpone the tournament keeping in mind the safety and security of other players and stakeholders.

It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup if the situation remains grim in India. BCCI has assured that the 14th edition of the IPL will be completed before going into the next season in 2022.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter/HarishBacha)

