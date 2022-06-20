Fans Unhappy With Ruturaj Gaikwad's 'disrespectful' Behaviour Towards Groundsman; WATCH

India and South Africa shared the spoils as the fifth T20 international got washed out due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hard-fought T20I series was locked at 2-2 and fans were excited to the see the culmination of the contest in Bengaluru but the rain gods had other plans as the match officials decided that play wasn't possible due to the weather. However, there was one incident during the IND vs SA T20I that caught the attention of the fans.

Indian cricketing fans were left unhappy after watching Ruturaj Gaikwad's gesture towards a groundsman. During the fifth India vs South Africa T20I that got washed out due to rain, a groundsman was attempting to click a selfie with the 25-year-old batter. With Gaikwad having appeared to push the groundsman, fans have criticized the Indian batter for his insensitive behaviour.

Fans criticize Ruturaj Gaikwad for appearing to push groundsman

Ruturaj Gaikwad disrespecting Groundsman. This arrogance and attitude is very bad man. First learn respecting People.

India vs South Africa series ends all square due to wash out

After the rain washed out the fifth and final T20I with only 3.3 overs of play, both India and South Africa shared the honours of the series, which was tied at 2-2 after four matches. With Rishabh Pant losing the toss once again, India were put in to bat first, only to realize that the game was delayed by 50 minutes due to a heavy downpour. Moreover, even when the match started, it ended shortly afterwards due to a wet outfield.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets. Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries. Kishan hit two sixes off Keshav Maharaj's opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) later informed that they will refund 50 per cent of the ticket money to the spectators following the washout.

After the series against the Proteas, the Men in Blue are all set to take on England in the final remaining Test, and a three-match T20I and ODI series. The fifth Test will take place from July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Meanwhile, the rest of India's tour of England will take place from July 7 to 17 with matches set to be played across six different venues.

