Fans Urge Bhuvneshwar Kumar To 'stay Strong' As His Father Loses Battle Against Cancer

Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh passed away at his Meerut residence on Thursday after battling liver cancer for the last eight months. He was 63 and is survived by his wife Indresh Devi and son and daughter Bhuvneshwar and Rekha respectively. According to ESPNCricinfo, Singh was first detected with the illness in September last year when Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE for the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return from IPL

"It is understood that Bhuvneshwar's return from the IPL in UAE, where he was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, was mainly due to his father's health condition," the report said.

The UP cricketer's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad came forward and paid tribute to the pacer's late father on their official Twitter handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, SRH expressed its condolences to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his family on the passing of his father and at the same time, urged him to stay strong.

Our condolences to @BhuviOfficial & his family on the passing of his father. Stay strong, Bhuvi. pic.twitter.com/sv4QfXSYl7 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 20, 2021

Condolence messages poured in on Twitter for Bhuvi as the fans urged him to stay strong in this hour of grief. Here are some of the reactions.

Stay strong Champ! — Hyderabad Bidda (@hyderabadbidda) May 20, 2021

stay strong Bhuvi, may your father rest in peace 🧡🧡 — 𝕁𝔸𝕐 (@JayBVB_) May 20, 2021

Nothing is permanent

Stay strong champ 💖 — STAY HOME STAY SAFE 😷 (@Nithinwarner57) May 20, 2021

My thoughts and prayers are with you, and I want to offer my sincere condolences. I'm so sorry about your father's death. I hope the good memories you have of him will comfort you in the days ahead!🎋 — River (@Chawlies4) May 20, 2021

Condolences to Bhuvi and his family may his soul rest in peace — Urstrulyuday (@Urstrulyuday26) May 20, 2021

Bhuvneshwar has been one of India's leading pacers across formats for a major part of the last decade. However, the right-arm quick's career in the longest format of the game has been severely hampered owing to different injuries. Bhuvi last played a Test match in January 2018 against South Africa in Johannesburg. Despite the fact that the conditions in England suit the pacer's bowling style, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to drop him when they had announced the 20-man squad earlier this month for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match Test series in England.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's cricketing career

Bhuvi's stats across formats make for a decent read. In 21 Tests, Bhuvi has bagged 63 wickets at an average of 26.1 with four fifers to his name. He also has 138 and 45 wickets each in 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is respectively.

He showed spectacular performance against England in the T20I and ODI series earlier this year when he made a comeback after being out of action for several months. In the ODI series, he scalped 6 wickets in three matches. In the T20I series, Bhuvi bagged 4 wickets in 5 games and bowled with a great economy.

The bowler returned to play for SRH in IPL 2021. However, his form hasn't been the same as he could only grab 3 wickets in five matches at a dismal average of 57.66 and an economy rate of 9.10.

(With PTI Inputs)