Fans With At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose Allowed For IND Vs NZ T20 Match At Jaipur Stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Secretary Mahendra Sharma announced on Tuesday that fans with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed for the first T20 International match between India and New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on November 17.

"Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols. Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match," Sharma said.

India vs New Zealand: Rules for the spectators to watch the match in Jaipur stadium

"According to guidelines issued by the state government, spectators should follow COVID appropriate behaviour like mandatory use of masks, sanitisation, thermal screening, proper ventilation and vaccination with at least one dose of COVID vaccine by all spectators, staff and players," he added.

He also said that spectators who have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should bring a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report, not older than 48 hours before the match. "To discuss various issues and tasks related to preparations before the organisation of the match, a meeting of the Organising Committee constituted for the organisation of match will be held on November 10 at 4 PM at RCA academy," he added.

India vs New Zealand

The upcoming India vs New Zealand bilateral series will mark the beginning of Rohit Sharma's journey as Team India's full-time T20I skipper whereas former skipper Rahul Dravid will start his coaching stint with the senior team. Virat Kohli has been rested for the shortest format and the first Test match. Even pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest as well. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the three T20Is.

The T20I games will be played on November 17,19, and 21 in Jaipur, Ranchi & Eden Gardens, Kolkata respectively after which both teams will be locking horns with each other in a two-match Test series. The first game will be played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium (November 25-29) and the second and final Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3-7.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup