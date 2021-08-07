'Fantastic To See A Fast Bowler Up There': Kumble On James Anderson Surpassing His Record

Former India great, Anil Kumble on Friday, Ausust 6, heaped praise on England pacer James Anderson after the latter surpassed him to become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Kumble took to social media to congratulate Anderson and wrote, "Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there". Kumble also described the 39-year-old as the legend of the game.

Congratulations @jimmy9 Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there. #legend @ECB_cricket — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 6, 2021

Anderson registered the record after picking up the prized wicket of KL Rahul, who was steadily batting at 84. After dismissing Rahul, he became the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Earlier, Anderson had equalled Kumble's record after picking Virat Kohli's wicket. Kumble has 619 wickets from 132 matches while Anderson now has 621 and counting in 163 matches. Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in Tests with 800 and 708 scalps.

Earlier this year, Anderson became the first fast bowler to reach 600 Test wickets. No fast bowler had reached the milestone before Anderson. Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath had come closest to reaching 600 Test wickets but only managed 563 before he retired.

India vs England 1st Test Day 4

As far as the first Test match between India and England is concerned, the Joe Root's side has managed to close the lead with 119 runs on the board. Indian pacers struck early today to pick two wickets but a partnership between Root and Dom Sibley assured the hosts end the session without losing any wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked wickets for India in the first session. Joe Root has already scored his second half-century of the match and was batting at 56 off 74 after the end of session 1.

Image: EnglandCricket/Twitter and PTI

