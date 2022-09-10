'Far Behind In WC Race': Singhvi Opines On Team India's Problems After Asia Cup Setback

Senior advocate and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has seemingly questioned the trajectory of where Team India is heading after a disappointing performance at Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue were knocked out of the Super 4s after losing two nail-biting encounters to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With the T20 World Cup set for next month, the squad needs to buckle up to stand a chance to win the trophy.

Singhvi raises concerns with Team India's performances

After Team India was knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022, Abhishek Singhvi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Time is ripe for the Indian team to introspect. If we are not good enough to win the Asia Cup, we are far behind in the race for the World Cup. We need to fix our best XI in the upcoming series."

Time is ripe for the Indian team to introspect. If we are not good enough to win the Asia Cup, we are far behind in the race of the World Cup. We need to fix our best XI in the upcoming series. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 10, 2022

Unlike most of the top teams, Team India were often seen changing their best 11 during the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. The biggest area of concern ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 is the position of the wicketkeeper. The Men in Blue began the competition against Pakistan by starting veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant before choosing to start both in one match followed by only the latter in another.

The wicket-keeper was not the only position of concern as former captain Virat Kohli also opened in the final Super 4 match against Afghanistan when current skipper Rohit Sharma was rested. With the 33-year-old scoring a magnificent hundred, questions were raised about who should open the batting alongside the 'Hitman': Should an in-form Kohli open or a returning KL Rahul who is still rediscovering his form?

The problems for Team India did not just end there as their concerns were also compounded due to multiple injuries. The Men in Blue began the Asia Cup 2022 without star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined due to a back injury. Once the competition was underway, they also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to a knee injury. And last but not the least, the Rohit Sharma-led side also lost Avesh Khan towards the end due to fever and sinus-related illness. Such repeated concerns added to the difficulty for Team India in selecting a consistent playing 11.