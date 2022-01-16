Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer revealed his thoughts on Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the captaincy India's Test team. Kohli announced his decision on Saturday, a day after losing to South Africa 2-1 in the three-match Test series. The 34-year-old’s decision shocked both the cricketing fraternity and Indian cricket fans.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Farokh revealed that it was sad to hear Kohli’s decision as it is a huge honor to lead India. The former cricketer said he was deprived of the opportunity to lead India, but added that he won many matches for the country.

Revealing his feelings on Kohli's announcement, Farokh Engineer said, “Virat has taken this decision as a knee-jerk reaction, I am not sure, but he has achieved more than everything. He has been one of the greatest cricketers India has produced; one of the most successful captains. Maybe his style of captaincy didn’t agree with certain individuals but he created an attacking force on Indian cricket and which I am very proud of because we needed to be attacking and Virat has done that. (sic)”

'No individual has ever been greater than the game': Farokh Engineer

Farokh further hinted that Kohli might have decided to leave captaincy of India after the country's defeat in South Africa, and something insensible might have been said to him.

“He has done a wonderful job as a captain, he has achieved everything that has to be achieved. There is nothing left for him to prove. Maybe the loss in South Africa, where India were to win easily, maybe that has put a bit of pressure on him but he is not a guy to be pressured. He has taken his own decision and we should respect it," Engineer said.

Stating that Virat has "achieved everything with Ravi Shastri", Farokh Engineer said that he is sure the former Indian skipper will "get along very well with (coach) Rahul Dravid."

"I am sure there is no animosity in the team, but for a man who has been successful, he is one of the wealthiest cricketers, he has got a wonderful family, so everything is going for him. So maybe he thought 'I don’t need to carry on’ after losing to South Africa. The game has to go on. No individual has ever been greater than the game” the former wicketkeeper-batter said.

Kohli's changed stance in last three months

Earlier in September, Kohli announced that he will step down from the captaincy role of India in the T20I format but continue leading the team in the longer formats. However, Kohli was sacked as the country's ODI skipper in December, before he resigned as the Test skipper.

During his conversation with Republic TV, Farokh was questioned on his take on the change of mind by Kohli in the last three months. Replying to the question, the former Indian cricketer said, “I am thousands of miles away so I dont know what happened in the dressing room or what is so-called rift is with the board but maybe the huge disappointment to losing to South Africa may have had a knee-jerk reaction where Virat felt he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone", citing that he is a great player and a strong character on the field.

Who can be India's next Test skipper?

Farokh Engineer also added that he doesn’t know the reason behind Kohli’s decision but suggested something might have happened that led to Kohli doing so. At the same time, the legendary cricketer also shed his thoughts on the future Test skipper of India.

“India should be looking to groom a new captain. Ok, Rohit can continue because he has done a splendid job and is very experienced in all formats of the game. But I think a younger captain has to be groomed under him,” Farokh Engineer said. He added that India should look towards young candidates like Rishabh Pant and others for the captaincy role.

(Image: BCCI/AP)