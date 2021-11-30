'Fascinating To See Jadeja Preferred Over Him': Vettori On Ashwin's Regular Exclusion

Legendary New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has his say on the regular exclusion of Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian Test squad, and the preference of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja over him. Ashwin recently scripted history for India during the India vs New Zealand first Test match at the Green Park by surpassing former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in Test matches of all time. Ashwin took only 80 matches to achieve the incredible feat as Jadeja also chipped in with important wickets throughout the match.

Meanwhile, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, former Kiwi skipper Vettori expressed astonishment at Team India’s tendency to choose Jadeja ahead of Ashwin during away Test series and said, “All this while he is one of the best spinners for India and in world cricket, he regularly gets dropped. It is fascinating to sit back and see a guy who averages over five wickets in a Test and is a consistent match-winner gets left out of the team, and how Jadeja gets preferred over him. But he keeps coming back. He is far from done”. Jadeja has been one of the mainstays of the Indian Test team as he has represented the team in a total of 57 Test matches and has a total of 232 wickets to his name.

Ravichandran Ashwin didn't play single match during India's tour of England

Vettori further expressed his views on Ashwin and said, “I think for someone who has been so dominant in so many different scenarios for India. He is so reliable, particularly in home conditions. The pace at which he takes wickets is phenomenal. The way he has evolved… his variations… the bowler that he was to the bowler that he has become. He is always learning, always trying to get better”. Meanwhile, Ashwin has had to warm the bench on multiple occasions during away Test tours, the recent being India’s tour of England earlier in the year, where Ashwin found himself on the bench for all four matches that India played. Jadeja however, played all four matches for India and returned with a grand total of six wickets, having found no wickets in the first two matches at Trent Bridge and the Lord’s.

(Image: Twitter-@Middlesex_CCC/PTI/AP)