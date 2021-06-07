'Fashion Icon In Youth': CSK Shares Unseen Pics Of Young MS Dhoni & Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday took to its official Instagram handle to share some never-seen-before pictures of its players, including skipper MS Dhoni and all-rounder Sam Curran. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise shared the pictures of MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, and Harishankar Reddy, showing them in their youth days. "Did we hear Fashion icon in youth?" CSK captioned the post, which has garnered nearly 4 lakh likes since being shared a couple of hours ago.

In one of the pictures shared by CSK, Dhoni could be seen posing for the camera while pulling a trolley bag with a steel glass and a bandage on his other hand. In the second picture, a young Sam Curran appears to be pulling a golf kit bag, wearing a trouser, a shirt, and a blue sweater. The next two pictures show a relatively young N Jagadeesan playing with a volleyball, while Harishankar Reddy posing with a guitar in his hand. Netizens have showered the comment section of the post with appreciative comments as some highlighted how Curran has remained the same over the years.

Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2020, which was the first time in the history of the league that the Men in Yellow didn't qualify for the final leg of the tournament. CSK finished second-last on the points table as they won only six out of the 14 games that they played in the season. However, towards the end of the tournament, Dhoni had assured the fans that the team would bounce back in the next season, which indeed happened in IPL 2021.

CSK in IPL 2021

Dhoni and his men were looking in great touch before the 14th edition of IPL was called off by the BCCI. CSK was sitting comfortably at the number two position on the points table, winning five out of the first seven games in the season. CSK was fighting against Delhi Capitals for the top-two spots on the points table to avoid an eliminator in the playoffs. But the season had to be called off due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. BCCI announced the suspension of the league after several players and support staff, including a couple from CSK, returned positive COVID-19 results.

(Image Credit: CSK/Instagram)