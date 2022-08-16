Fastest Centurion In ICC ODI World Cup History, Kevin O'Brien Announces Retirement

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien, who is famously known for his fastest century in ICC World Cup history, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old believes that the time is right for him to hang up his boots and now move on to the next stage of his life. He plans to grow his own coaching academy in Ireland and also hopes to gain overseas coaching experience, which he could use to gain more opportunities with international and professional sides in the future.

Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from cricket

Taking to his official Twitter account on August 16, Kevin O'Brien announced his retirement from international cricket. In his statement he wrote,

"Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country. I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year's World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere. I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the National side. It's now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right." I want to continue to grow my own Coaching Academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future."

Kevin O'Brien's stats in international cricket

From making his international debut in an ODI in 2006, Kevin O'Brien went on to become one of the most important members of the Ireland Cricket squad. He has represented his national side in three Tests, 153 ODIs and 110 T20Is. When it comes to stats, he has scored 5,850 runs in international cricket and picked up 172 wickets.

While O'Brien has some outstanding stats for the national side, he is most known for his fastest century in ICC ODI World Cup history. He smacked 100 runs off just 50 deliveries against England in the 2011 edition.