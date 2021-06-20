Father's Day 2021: Virat Kohli Extends Wishes To All Dads, Says 'I Miss My Old Man'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian team in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, took to social media to mark father's day. Kohli, who himself became a father to a baby girl earlier this year, wished happy father's day to all the fathers across the world. Kohli further added that becoming a father is by far the greatest "blessing" he has ever received in his life. The Indian batsman remembered his late father on the special occasion, adding "As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together".

Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021

Day 2 of WTC final

Kohli is still batting in the middle alongside India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as both of them added more than 50 runs in partnership on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final. Day 2 was technically the first day of play because the opening day of the one-off Test was suspended due to bad weather on June 18, thus triggering the reserve day. India finished at 146/3 in 64.4 overs on Day 2 before the play was stopped early due to bad light. Kohli is nearing his 26th half-century has he has scored 44 off 124 balls. Rahane has scored 29 off 79 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started the innings slowly as was expected on a pitch that is ideal for New Zealand's pace battery. Sharma and Gill put together 62 runs on the board before Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson struck and dismissed the Mumbai batsman. Jamieson sent Sharma back to the pavilion for 34 runs. Neil Wagner was brought in as second change and he managed to pick Shubman Gill's wicket in his very first over. Gill had scored 28 runs before he was dismissed.

Day 3 of the WTC final is expected to start as scheduled. However, weather conditions in Southampton at the moment suggest the start of play might get delayed. The day in Southampton currently looks cloudy and covers have been brought out on the pitch to prevent dampening.

IMAGE: ViratKohli/Instagram/Twitter