Fawad Alam Returns To Pakistan Test Squad After 11 Years For 2nd Test Against England

Fawad Alam has finally made his return to the Pakistan Test squad for the ongoing second Test match against England at the Ageas Rose Bowl Southampton. The visitors head into the contest trailing by 0-1 after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the series opener at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Fawad on the other hand had last represented Pakistan in the longest format back in 2009 and has not featured in the national side since 2015.

Alam has been picked in Pak's playing XI ahead of all-rounder/leg-spinner Shadab Khan. This was officially confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter handle. They have decided to play an extra batsman instead of a bowler and Fawad who is a good middle-order batsman is also impactful as a spinner as well.

Fawad Alam's cricketing career

The 34-year-old has represented Pakistan at the highest level in three Tests, 38 One Day Internationals, and 24 T20Is since 2009. The Karachi middle-order batsman has amassed 10,742 runs in 145 first-class matches and, 6,126 runs in 187 List-A games.

A do-or-die match for Pakistan

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win the next Test in order to stay alive in the three-match series. England on the other hand will be hoping to seal the three-match series. Coming back to the contest, Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. The visitors will now be aiming to register a huge first-innings total and bat the hosts out of the contest on a wicket that is expected to slow down as the contest progresses.

At the same time, James Anderson (590) will also be hoping to make the ball do the talking as he races towards 600 Test scalps that will make him the first and only pacer to pick up 600 scalps in international cricket. The veteran Test specialist had a forgettable outing in the series opener as he could only manage a solitary scalp in both innings.

