Fawad Alam Scores Century Against New Zealand A With THIS Unusual Stance; See Picture

The game of cricket has evolved in an extraordinary manner over the years. The same has resulted in players undertaking several measures to gain an upper hand over their opposition. This has also made room for unorthodox batting styles. Pakistan's Fawad Alam would be delighted after his unique batting stance paid dividends.

Fawad Alam batting stance: Batsman silences critics with a stellar century

The left-handed batsman announced his arrival in Test cricket with a magnificent ton against Sri Lanka in 2009. However, the cricketer struggled to perform consistently and hence, could not cement his position in the team's batting order. Fawad Alam, with spectacular stints in domestic cricket, staged a miraculous comeback into the Pakistan Test team after a gap of almost 11 years earlier this year during the side's England assignment.

This was the first occasion where the batsman would showcase his unique batting stance, which seemed to be inspired by the legendary West Indies cricketer, Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The new Fawad Alam batting stance received major flak after the left-hander was dismissed for a duck when he displayed it for the first time in international cricket against England. He was also subject to trolls on social media for his batting style.

Fawad Alam's unusual open batting stance finally proved to be beneficial for the 35-year-old as he smashed an impressive hundred in an unofficial four-day tour game against New Zealand A. After failing in the first innings of the match, Alam's remarkable 139 in the second innings impressed the Pakistani fans. The batsman toiled for 233 deliveries with the unorthodox batting stance and looked at ease against a potent bowling attack.

NZ vs PAK 2020: NZ A vs PAK A result

The Pakistan team performed significantly well in the four-day contest. The team made a strong impact with their powerful overall performance in the contest and claimed an important 89-run victory. The NZ A vs PAK A result would give them immense confidence for the upcoming two Test matches.

NZ vs PAK 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan schedule

The two countries will battle it out in three T20Is and two Test matches. New Zealand have already clinched the T20I series with dominant victories in the first two fixtures. Pakistan will play to salvage their pride in the third and final match of the series on Tuesday, December 22. The first Test match between the two sides will begin on December 26 and will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The sides will then move to Hagley Oval, Christchurch for the second Test match, which is scheduled to commence from January 3 as per the New Zealand vs Pakistan schedule.

