FBA Vs BDH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Match Preview

Fortune Barishal square off against Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Saturday evening. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and starts at 5:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction, FBA vs BDH Dream11 team and other details of the game.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 9.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/BNiTIBEeCC — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 11, 2020

Beximco Dhaka is currently 3rd on the Bangabandhu T20 Cup table. They have managed to get 8 points against their name from the 7 matches with 4 wins and 3 losses. Fortune Barishal are the 5th and the lowest-ranked team in the ongoing campaign of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. They have not played well throughout the tournament and will be looking at the game as an opportunity to advance for the semi-finals of the T20 Cup.

They have managed to win only two of their seven matches and will be looking to play with great intent. The result of this game will leave a major impact on the position of both the teams, as the tournament progresses into the playoffs stage. Beximco Dhaka has already qualified for the semi-finals and will be more confident walking into the game. Fortune Barishal could shake the table up and qualify the semi-finals with a win.

FBA vs BDH Dream11 team (Squads to be chosen from)

Fortune Barishal - Tamim Iqbal (c), Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy

Beximco Dhaka - Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali

FBA vs BDH playing 11(predicted)

Fortune Barishal - Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan

Beximco Dhaka - Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed

FBA vs BDH Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper- Mushfiqur Rahim (C)

Batsmen- Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (VC)

Bowlers- Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Rubel Hossain

All-Rounders- M Hasan-Mira, Robiul Islam Robi, Muktar Ali

FBA vs BDH match prediction

We predict a win for Beximco Dhaka as they look to be a better-settled team coming into Saturday's match.

Note: The above FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction FBA vs BDH Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team and FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

