FBA Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Fortune Barisal will face Gemcon Khulna in the Match 2 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday, November 24. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 6:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FBA vs GKH match prediction, probable FBA vs GKH playing 11 and FBA vs GKH Dream11 team.

FBA vs GKH live: FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction and preview

This match will be watched by cricket fans around the world as Shakib al Hasan makes his return to competitive cricket. The all-rounder will be playing for the Gemcon Khulna side that will be led by Mahmudullah Riyad. Khulna has a power-packed batting unit and the experience of Al Amin Hossain and Nazmul Islam will be valuable in the bowling department.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Get ready for the T20 blast#BCB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/LgeyE1pAID — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2020

Fortune Barishal, led by Tamim Iqbal, is also a competitive side and will look to hit the ground running by winning their opening match versus Gemcon Khulna. Both set of players will be looking to put up a good show and so fans watching the match worldwide will be able to enjoy some competitive cricket.

FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11s for FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction: FBA squad for FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan

FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction: GKH squad for FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

Anamul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Ariful Haque, Salman Hossain, Shaiful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain

FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FBA vs GKH playing 11

Tamim Iqbal

Mahmudullah

Shakib al Hasan

Imrul Kayes

FBA vs GKH match prediction: FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

FBA vs GKH live: FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction

As per our FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction, FBA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FBA vs GKH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBA vs GKH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

