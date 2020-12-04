FBA Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Preview

Fortune Barishal and Gemcon Khulna will feature in the 12th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Friday, December 4. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 11:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction, FBA vs GKH playing 11, and FBA vs GKH Dream11 team.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Gemcon Khulna vs Fortune Barishal#GKvFB #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/HZOy45HQHG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 4, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League FBA vs GKH match preview

It becomes essential for both teams to claim a vital victory in the encounter with two valuable points at stake. Fortune Barishal are stationed at fourth place on the points table and have only a single win to their name in this season. The team desperately need a thumping win to stay relevant in the competition.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Claims India Does NOT Need COVID-19 Vaccine, Gets Slammed By Fans

This marks the second encounter between the two sides. Gemcon Khulna emerged victorious in their previous clash. Khulna have been the more impressive team out of the two in the competition. With two wins, they are placed at the second position of the table. They will be keen to hold on to their spot in the top half of the standings. Their last fixture went all way till the last over, and with both teams desperate to win, a similar closely fought battle is on the cards.

FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

FBA squad for FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, And Canberra Weather Forecast

GKH squad for FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

Mahmudullah, Al-Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Ariful Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Jahurul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Salman Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Zakir Hasan.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Loses Training Rights In New Zealand After Positive Tests In 53-man Squad

FBA vs GKH live: Top picks for FBA vs GKH playing 11

T Iqbal

M Hasan-Miraz

S Hasan

Mahmudullah

FBA vs GKH match prediction: FBA vs GKH Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A Haque

Batsmen: T Iqbal, S Hossain, T Hridoy, I Kayes

All-rounders: M Hasan-Miraz (vc), S Hasan (c), Mahmudullah

Bowlers: K Rabbi, T Ahmed, H Mahmud

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Reveals One Major, Unknown Detail About His Father In Appreciation Tweet

FBA vs GKH live: FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction

As per our FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction, Gemcon Khulna will win the contest.

Note: The FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FBA vs GKH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBA vs GKH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.