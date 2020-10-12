FCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh Cricket Club is all set to take on Bengali Cricket Club in the fourth game of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 6:30 pm IST Here is a look at our FCC vs BCC match prediction, FCC vs BCC Dream11 team and the probable FCC vs BCC playing 11. The FCC vs BCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BCC live streaming info and preview

For BCC this will be their second match of the day after facing Catalunya Tigers CC in their opening fixture. BCC will look to win their second match on the trot and also top the points table to set the tone for their campaign. On the other hand, FCC will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be looking to get off to a winning start. With two points up for grabs, both teams will be looking to go all out for the win. Fans can expect a thrilling FCC vs BCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the FCC vs BCC playing 11.

FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs BCC Dream11 team



FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squads for FCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Randip Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sonu, Manish Tokhi, Kuldeep Singh,Happy Happy, Iqbal Walid, Manjinder Singh,

FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squads for FCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Conok Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik,Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain

FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Hargurjit Singh

Riaz Howlader

Gurvinder Singh

Omar Ali

FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: FCC vs BCC Dream11 team

FCC vs BCC live: FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, BCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, FCC vs BCC top picks and FCC vs BCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs BCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

