FCC Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh CC will battle it out with Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs BSH match prediction and FCC vs BSH Dream11 team. FCC vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FCC vs BSH live: FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match for FCC, who will face leaders United Girona CC in their first match. If FCC win their first match, not only will they challenge for a place in the knockout stages, but they will also look to hold onto the spot by the next one which is against BSH. FCC won their last match versus Hawks CC and will carry that winning momentum into today's matches.

On the other hand, BSH will be looking to hang onto their second place in the table by beating FCC in their upcoming match. BSH lost their previous match to KCC, however, they will still be confident of getting past FCC in their only match of the day.

FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs BSH Dream11 team

FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for FCC vs BSH Dream11 team

Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh

FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for FCC vs BSH Dream11 team

Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman.

FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FCC vs BSH Dream11 team

Babar Khan

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Hamza Saleem Dar

Umair Javed

FCC vs BSH match prediction: FCC vs BSH Dream11 team

FCC vs BSH live: FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, FCC vs BSH top picks and FCC vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

