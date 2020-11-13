FCC Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fateh CC will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Friday, November 13 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The live action of the FCC vs BSH match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our FCC vs BSH match prediction, probable FCC vs BSH playing 11 and FCC vs BSH Dream11 team. The FCC vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Fateh CC started the tournament on a losing note as they lost their first match against Falco CC. This will be a crucial game for them as a win here will help them get going on the points table. On the other hand, Badalona Shaheen CC beat Minhaj CC in their last match and are currently at the fourth position on the points table with four points to their name. Both sides have some brilliant players, which is why fans can expect a very good contest between these two teams.
Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh.
Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Adil Hassan, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman.
Wicket-keepers: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal (Captain)
Batsmen: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan
All-rounders: Hamza Saleem (Vice-captain), Happy Singh, Malik Mati Ur Rehman
Bowlers: Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Kuldeep Singh
As per our FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The FCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FCC vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
