FCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh Cricket Club will battle it out against Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FCC vs KCC match prediction, the FCC vs KCC Dream11 team and the probable FCC vs KCC playing 11. The FCC vs KCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FCC vs KCC live: FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FCC began their campaign with a nail-biting Golden Ball victory against Bengali CC on Monday. They, however, couldn’t keep up the momentum on Wednesday, losing to Pakcelona CC in their second match. The two matches on Friday will be crucial for FCC chances of entering the final.

Kings CC got off to a flying start in the competition, winning both their matches due to which they are currently sitting at top of the points table. Fans can expect a thrilling FCC vs KCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the FCC vs KCC playing 11.

FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCC vs KCC Dream11 team

FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for FCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Iqbal Wajid, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Manvir Singh.

FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for FCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman

FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FCC vs KCC Dream11 team

Manjinder Singh-Lovely

Kuldeep Singh

Jubed Miah

Sofiqul Islam

FCC vs KCC match prediction: FCC vs KCC Dream11 team

FCC vs KCC live: FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, FCC vs KCC top picks and FCC vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCC vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

