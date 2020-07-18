FCC Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Frankfurt T10 League Live

The first match of the ECS Frankfurt T10 League 2020 will be played between Frankfurt Cricket Club (FCC) and MSC Frankfurt (MSF). The FCC vs MSF live match will be played at the Frankfurt Cricket Club. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 and will start at 12:30 PM IST. Here is our FCC vs MSF Dream11 team and FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction along with the FCC vs MSF Dream11 top picks.

FCC vs MSF live match preview

The ECS Frankfurt T10 League 2020 is being played between six teams divided into two groups, with both groups comprising three teams each. All 10 matches in the tournament will be played at a single venue - Frankfurt Cricket Club. The ECS Frankfurt T10 League is a two-day affair as it will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage which consists of two semi-finals, a bronze final and a final.

FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FCC vs MSF Dream11 team from squads

FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FCC squad

Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussain, Alishan Mohammad, Ayub Pasha, Aqil Tariq, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Keshav Ramachandran, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayed Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Hasan Nauman, Yasin Shir, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Kamran Mohmand, Farhan Mahmood, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand.

FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction: MSF squad

Habib Rahman, H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel and Idrees Miakhel.

FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction: FCC vs MSF Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Wamaq Syed

Batsmen – Ayub Pasha (c), Zabiullah Arjubi, Sekandar Khan

All-rounders – Iqbal Muhammad (vc), M Yar Ashraf, Alim Al Razy, Qader Khan

Bowlers – Hasan Nauman, Waseem Khan, Yasin Shir

FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction

FCC start off as favourites to win the FCC vs MSF live match.

Please note that the above FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction, FCC vs MSF Dream11 team and FCC vs MSF Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCC vs MSF Dream11 team and FCC vs MSF Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket Twitter